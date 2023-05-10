Diamondbacks play the Marlins with series tied 1-1

Miami Marlins (18-19, second in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (20-16, second in the NL West) Phoenix; Wednesday, 3:40…

Miami Marlins (18-19, second in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (20-16, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 3:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera (2-3, 4.78 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (3-3, 3.20 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Diamondbacks -147, Marlins +126; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks and Miami Marlins play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Arizona has an 11-8 record at home and a 20-16 record overall. The Diamondbacks have a 15-8 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

Miami has an 8-10 record in road games and an 18-19 record overall. The Marlins have the 10th-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.60.

The matchup Wednesday is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Marlins hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has eight doubles, nine home runs and 28 RBI for the Diamondbacks. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 13-for-32 with a double, four home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Luis Arraez has a home run, 15 walks and 13 RBI while hitting .408 for the Marlins. Jesus Sanchez is 13-for-35 with six doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .303 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .253 batting average, 4.89 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (illness), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (oblique), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (forearm)

Marlins: Garrett Cooper: 10-Day IL (ear infection), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (forearm ), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (oblique), Johnny Cueto: 15-Day IL (biceps), Nic Enright: 60-Day IL (illness), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

