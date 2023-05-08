Diamondbacks host the Marlins in first of 3-game series

Miami Marlins (17-18, second in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (19-15, second in the NL West) Phoenix; Monday, 9:40…

Miami Marlins (17-18, second in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (19-15, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Monday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Braxton Garrett (1-1, 5.81 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (4-1, 2.53 ERA, .84 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Diamondbacks -218, Marlins +181; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Miami Marlins on Monday to begin a three-game series.

Arizona has a 10-7 record in home games and a 19-15 record overall. The Diamondbacks have an 8-2 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Miami has a 7-9 record on the road and a 17-18 record overall. The Marlins have a 14-9 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The matchup Monday is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corbin Carroll has a .324 batting average to lead the Diamondbacks, and has 10 doubles, a triple and five home runs. Christian Walker is 16-for-45 with five home runs and 12 RBI over the past 10 games.

Jon Berti has four doubles, two home runs and eight RBI for the Marlins. Jesus Sanchez is 10-for-30 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .290 batting average, 5.11 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Marlins: 5-5, .258 batting average, 4.74 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (illness), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (oblique), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (forearm)

Marlins: Garrett Cooper: 10-Day IL (ear infection), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (forearm ), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (oblique), Johnny Cueto: 15-Day IL (biceps), Nic Enright: 60-Day IL (illness), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.