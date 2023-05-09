Diamondbacks bring 1-0 series lead over Marlins into game 2

Miami Marlins (17-19, third in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (20-15, second in the NL West) Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40…

Miami Marlins (17-19, third in the NL East) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (20-15, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (2-2, 3.66 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (0-0, 13.50 ERA, 2.14 WHIP, three strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Diamondbacks -116, Marlins -103; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Diamondbacks bring a 1-0 lead into the latest game of the series against the Miami Marlins.

Arizona has an 11-7 record in home games and a 20-15 record overall. The Diamondbacks are 16-3 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Miami has gone 7-10 on the road and 17-19 overall. Marlins pitchers have a collective 4.67 ERA, which ranks 10th in the NL.

Tuesday’s game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has eight doubles and nine home runs for the Diamondbacks. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 14-for-31 with two doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Jon Berti has four doubles, two home runs and eight RBI for the Marlins. Jesus Sanchez is 12-for-32 with four doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 7-3, .298 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

Marlins: 4-6, .254 batting average, 4.89 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (illness), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (oblique), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (forearm)

Marlins: Garrett Cooper: 10-Day IL (ear infection), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (forearm ), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (oblique), Johnny Cueto: 15-Day IL (biceps), Nic Enright: 60-Day IL (illness), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.