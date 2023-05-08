D-backs’ Cuban-born OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. now U.S. citizen

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was not in the starting lineup against the Miami Marlins on…

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was not in the starting lineup against the Miami Marlins on Monday night because he was late arriving to the ballpark.

The 29-year-old had a good excuse, though. He was becoming a U.S. citizen.

“It’s a pretty amazing accomplishment for him,” D-backs manager Torey Lovullo said. “Certainly proud of him. We excused him from all the pregame activity to take care of that today.”

Lovullo said Gurriel would be available off the bench against the Marlins.

Gurriel was born in Cuba and defected to the U.S. with his older brother Yuli in 2016. Both players have had successful MLB careers since their arrival in the states.

Yuli Gurriel happens to be in town for his brother’s special occasion because he plays for the Marlins. He had several successful seasons with the Astros before going to Miami in the offseason. He was batting third for the Marlins in Monday night’s game.

Lourdes Gurriel played his first five seasons for the Toronto Blue Jays before moving to the D-backs in an offseason trade. He has fit in well with his new team, batting .310 with five homers and 19 RBIs in 30 games.

