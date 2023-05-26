Culpepper has HR, 5 RBIs and Fajardo has 9 Ks to help Kansas State beat Kansas, advance to B12 semis

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kaelen Culpepper went 4 for 5 with five RBIs — including a three-run home run in…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kaelen Culpepper went 4 for 5 with five RBIs — including a three-run home run in the bottom of the second inning — and German Fajardo allowed five hits over 7 1/3 innings to help Kansas State beat Kansas 7-1 Friday in an elimination game at the Big 12 Tournament.

No. 5 seed Kansas State (35-23) plays fourth-seeded TCU — which beat the Wildcats 16-3 in the tournament’s opening game — in the semifinals Saturday.

Nick Goodwin led off the bottom of the second inning with a walk and Brady Day followed with a single before Culpepper hit a shot to left that made it 3-0.

Goodwin drew a two-out walk in the seventh before Day hit a 0-2 pitch down the line in left for a double. Culpepper drove in both runners with a single to make it 7-1.

Fajardo (4-4) had a season-high nine strikeouts.

Jake English went 2 for 3 with a solo homer in the third for No. 8 seed Kansas (25-32).

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.