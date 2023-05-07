Cubs try to keep home win streak alive, host the Marlins

Miami Marlins (16-18, third in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (17-16, third in the NL Central) Chicago; Sunday, 2:20…

Miami Marlins (16-18, third in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (17-16, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (1-3, 5.35 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Cubs: Hayden Wesneski (2-1, 3.49 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 17 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -123, Cubs +104; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Miami Marlins looking to extend a three-game home winning streak.

Chicago has gone 10-8 in home games and 17-16 overall. The Cubs are 8-2 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Miami is 16-18 overall and 6-9 in road games. The Marlins have the ninth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .249.

The teams meet Sunday for the sixth time this season. The Marlins lead the season series 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nico Hoerner has six doubles, a triple and two home runs while hitting .315 for the Cubs. Cody Bellinger is 12-for-39 with four doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Jorge Soler leads Miami with seven home runs while slugging .483. Jesus Sanchez is 9-for-28 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .256 batting average, 3.11 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Marlins: 4-6, .258 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Adrian Sampson: 15-Day IL (right meniscus), Yan Gomes: 7-Day IL (concussion), Brandon Hughes: 15-Day IL (knee), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Garrett Cooper: 10-Day IL (ear infection), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (forearm ), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (oblique), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (oblique), Johnny Cueto: 15-Day IL (biceps), Nic Enright: 60-Day IL (illness), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.