Cubs play the Mets leading series 1-0

New York Mets (25-24, second in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (21-26, third in the NL Central) Chicago; Wednesday,…

New York Mets (25-24, second in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (21-26, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Kodai Senga (4-2, 3.77 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 55 strikeouts); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (3-4, 3.05 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 51 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -118, Mets -101; over/under is 6 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs face the New York Mets with a 1-0 series lead.

Chicago has a 21-26 record overall and a 12-11 record at home. The Cubs have gone 18-11 in games when they record at least eight hits.

New York is 13-15 on the road and 25-24 overall. The Mets are 18-9 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ has 13 doubles, four home runs and 19 RBI for the Cubs. Christopher Morel is 14-for-41 with two doubles and eight home runs over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso has 18 home runs, 24 walks and 43 RBI while hitting .230 for the Mets. Starling Marte is 12-for-39 with a home run and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 3-7, .234 batting average, 6.93 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Mets: 6-4, .264 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Cody Bellinger: 10-Day IL (knee), Adrian Sampson: 60-Day IL (right meniscus), Brad Boxberger: 15-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Tomas Nido: 10-Day IL (eye), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jimmy Yacabonis: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Edwin Uceta: 15-Day IL (ankle), Omar Narvaez: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (lat), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.