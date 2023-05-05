Cubs look to stop 3-game losing streak, play the Marlins

Miami Marlins (16-16, second in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (15-16, third in the NL Central) Chicago; Friday, 2:20…

Miami Marlins (16-16, second in the NL East) vs. Chicago Cubs (15-16, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Edward Cabrera (2-2, 4.67 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 36 strikeouts); Cubs: Justin Steele (4-0, 1.49 ERA, .96 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -164, Marlins +140; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs come into a matchup with the Miami Marlins after losing three games in a row.

Chicago is 15-16 overall and 8-8 in home games. The Cubs are 2-7 in games decided by one run.

Miami is 16-16 overall and 6-7 on the road. The Marlins have a 10-1 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams square off Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Wisdom has four doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 21 RBI for the Cubs. Cody Bellinger is 12-for-38 with three doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Jon Berti has four doubles and two home runs for the Marlins. Jazz Chisholm is 10-for-35 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 3-7, .248 batting average, 3.32 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Marlins: 4-6, .248 batting average, 6.52 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Adrian Sampson: 15-Day IL (right meniscus), Yan Gomes: 7-Day IL (concussion), Brandon Hughes: 15-Day IL (knee), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Garrett Cooper: 10-Day IL (ear infection), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (forearm ), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (oblique), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (oblique), Johnny Cueto: 15-Day IL (biceps), Nic Enright: 60-Day IL (illness), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.