Copetti leads Charlotte FC against Atlanta United

Charlotte FC (3-5-3, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta United FC (5-3-3, third in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Atlanta United FC -175, Charlotte FC +425, Draw +321; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Enzo Copetti leads Charlotte FC into a matchup with Atlanta United after scoring two goals against New York City FC.

United is 3-2-3 in conference play. United is 2-0-1 when it scores two goals.

Charlotte is 3-3-2 in Eastern Conference games. Copetti paces the eighth-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with four goals. Charlotte has scored 13.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. United won the last meeting 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giorgos Giakoumakis has scored five goals for United. Caleb Wiley has three goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Copetti has four goals for Charlotte. Kamil Jozwiak has two goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: United: 4-3-3, averaging 1.8 goals, 4.5 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.7 goals per game.

Charlotte: 3-4-3, averaging 1.3 goals, 3.5 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.0 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Franco Ibarra (injured), Luiz Araujo (injured), Osvaldo Alonso (injured), Erik Lopez (injured), Giorgos Giakoumakis (injured), Brad Guzan (injured).

Charlotte: Pablo Sisniega (injured), Guzman Corujo (injured), Joseph Mora (injured), Kamil Jozwiak (injured), Bill Tuiloma (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

