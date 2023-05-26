Conforto leads Giants against the Brewers after 4-hit game

San Francisco Giants (25-25, third in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (27-23, first in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Friday,…

San Francisco Giants (25-25, third in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (27-23, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Alex Wood (0-0, 4.05 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (5-3, 3.81 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -115, Giants -105; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants take on the Milwaukee Brewers after Michael Conforto had four hits on Thursday in a 5-0 win over the Brewers.

Milwaukee has a 15-10 record in home games and a 27-23 record overall. The Brewers have an 11-3 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

San Francisco is 10-14 on the road and 25-25 overall. The Giants are 13-4 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Friday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Giants hold a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich has seven doubles and seven home runs for the Brewers. Owen Miller is 14-for-38 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Thairo Estrada has 12 doubles, a triple and six home runs for the Giants. Conforto is 15-for-40 with a double, five home runs and 12 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .215 batting average, 5.55 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Giants: 8-2, .249 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: 15-Day IL (spine), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (lat strain), Louis Linwood Voit III: 10-Day IL (neck), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Urias: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: Logan Webb: day-to-day (back), Ross Stripling: 15-Day IL (back), Joey Bart: 10-Day IL (groin), Heliot Ramos: 60-Day IL (oblique), Joc Pederson: 10-Day IL (hand), Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.