Clemson adds Syracuse’s Girard, 3 others to hoops team

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Clemson has added four transfers including high-scoring, ex-Syracuse player Joseph Girard III to its men’s basketball roster for next season.

The school announced Tuesday that Girard, former North Carolina State forward Jack Clark, ex-Air Force guard Jake Heidbreder and former UNC Greensboro forward Bas Leyte all signed with the Tigers for next season.

Girard, a 6-foot-1 guard who played four seasons for the Orange, was sixth in overall scoring in the Atlantic Coast Conference at 16.4 points a game. His joining gives Clemson the two top returning scorers in league play in Girard and returning forward PJ Hall.

Clark, at 6-foot-8, made 17 starts for the Wolfpack last season, averaging nine points and 6.9 rebounds. Clark also played three seasons with La Salle.

Heidbreder is a 6-5 guard who was picked for the all-Mountain West third team last season after averaging 15.1 points a game.

Leyte is a 6-10 forward who started 49 games the past two seasons in his four years with the Spartans. He averaged 7.6 points and 4.3 rebounds last year.

The Tigers were 23-11 last year and finished third in the ACC, winning a school-record 14 league games.

