City regains top spot as Haaland breaks EPL scoring record

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — A new Premier League goals record for Erling Haaland and three more points for title-chasing Manchester City.

The Norway striker has scored 35 times in his first season playing in English soccer’s top division — surpassing the previous single-season record that was jointly held by Alan Shearer and Andy Cole before Haaland tied them Sunday.

Haaland still has five more games to add to his remarkable total.

While the Golden Boot for the country’s leading scorer is certain to come his way, bigger prizes are also in sight, with City edging closer to a third-straight title after a 3-0 win against West Ham.

Haaland’s goal in the 70th-minute put City 2-0 up after Nathan Ake had opened the scoring in the 50th.

Substitute Phil Foden added a third with a deflected effort in the 85th.

The win moved City back to the top of the table, a point above Arsenal, which had gone to the summit after a 3-1 win against Chelsea on Tuesday.

Pep Guardiola’s defending champions also have a game in hand on their title rival.

While West Ham frustrated City for 45 minutes, the home team made it nine straight wins in the league and extended its unbeaten run in all competitions to 19 games.

