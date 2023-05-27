Chicago plays Dallas for cross-conference game

Dallas Wings (1-0, 1-0 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (2-0, 0-1 Eastern Conference) Chicago; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Dallas Wings (1-0, 1-0 Western Conference) at Chicago Sky (2-0, 0-1 Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago faces Dallas in non-conference play.

Chicago went 14-4 at home a season ago while going 26-10 overall. The Sky averaged 24.3 assists per game on 32.7 made field goals last season.

Dallas went 10-8 on the road and 18-18 overall last season. The Wings averaged 82.9 points per game last season, 15.9 from the free throw line and 23.4 from deep.

INJURIES: Sky: Ruthy Hebard: out (personal), Isabelle Harrison: out (knee).

Wings: Lou Lopez Senechal: out (knee), Diamond DeShields: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

