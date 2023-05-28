Charles Schwab Challenge Scores

Sunday At Colonial Country Club Fort Worth, Texas Purse: $8.7 million Yardage: 7,209; Par: 70 Final Round (x-won on second…

Sunday

At Colonial Country Club

Fort Worth, Texas

Purse: $8.7 million

Yardage: 7,209; Par: 70

Final Round

(x-won on second playoff hole)

x-Emiliano Grillo (500), $1,566,000 67-65-72-68—272 Adam Schenk (300), $939,600 66-67-67-72—272 Harry Hall (162), $504,600 62-66-72-73—273 Scottie Scheffler (162), $504,600 67-67-72-67—273 Paul Haley (110), $348,000 73-68-66-67—274 Sam Burns (91), $291,450 67-70-70-68—275 Rickie Fowler (91), $291,450 68-71-69-67—275 Michael Kim (91), $291,450 67-71-70-67—275 Max Homa (75), $234,900 67-69-71-69—276 Mark Hubbard (75), $234,900 69-69-69-69—276 Kevin Streelman (75), $234,900 68-69-68-71—276 Harris English (59), $176,175 65-66-70-76—277 Aaron Rai (59), $176,175 71-68-67-71—277 Chad Ramey (59), $176,175 68-69-69-71—277 Justin Rose (59), $176,175 69-66-72-70—277 Austin Eckroat (49), $130,500 69-66-72-71—278 Russell Henley (49), $130,500 68-71-69-70—278 Viktor Hovland (49), $130,500 71-68-66-73—278 David Lipsky (49), $130,500 67-69-69-73—278 Justin Suh (49), $130,500 68-70-66-74—278 Byeong Hun An (36), $81,671 67-66-72-74—279 Aaron Baddeley (36), $81,671 70-71-71-67—279 Christiaan Bezuidenhout (36), $81,671 70-68-70-71—279 Thomas Detry (36), $81,671 70-68-71-70—279 Ryan Fox (36), $81,671 67-71-69-72—279 Kramer Hickok (36), $81,671 70-69-71-69—279 Austin Smotherman (36), $81,671 67-73-70-69—279 Carson Young (36), $81,671 69-66-75-69—279 Brian Harman (22), $49,669 70-69-67-74—280 Lee Hodges (22), $49,669 69-67-74-70—280 Si Woo Kim (22), $49,669 67-70-70-73—280 Kurt Kitayama (22), $49,669 70-71-71-68—280 Peter Malnati (22), $49,669 69-67-72-72—280 Collin Morikawa (22), $49,669 73-67-70-70—280 Alex Noren (22), $49,669 68-69-74-69—280 Andrew Putnam (22), $49,669 66-70-70-74—280 Robby Shelton (22), $49,669 66-67-76-71—280 Sam Stevens (22), $49,669 71-66-72-71—280 Sepp Straka (22), $49,669 69-71-70-70—280 Luke Donald (12), $31,320 71-69-69-72—281 Billy Horschel (12), $31,320 67-74-70-70—281 Min Woo Lee (12), $31,320 67-71-70-73—281 Andrew Novak (12), $31,320 68-66-74-73—281 Scott Piercy (12), $31,320 69-68-72-72—281 Chez Reavie (12), $31,320 67-69-75-70—281 Alex Smalley (12), $31,320 70-71-68-72—281 Jimmy Walker (12), $31,320 73-67-71-70—281 Nick Hardy (8), $22,446 72-69-71-70—282 Patton Kizzire (8), $22,446 69-69-73-71—282 Matthew NeSmith (8), $22,446 70-69-73-70—282 Vincent Norrman (8), $22,446 70-71-71-70—282 Will Gordon (6), $20,402 71-68-69-75—283 Ben Griffin (6), $20,402 67-69-75-72—283 Tom Hoge (6), $20,402 66-74-69-74—283 Maverick McNealy (6), $20,402 71-70-74-68—283 Akshay Bhatia (5), $19,836 69-68-70-77—284 Kyoung-Hoon Lee (5), $19,227 68-69-75-73—285 Luke List (5), $19,227 70-70-71-74—285 Justin Lower (5), $19,227 70-68-73-74—285 Ben Martin (5), $19,227 69-69-68-79—285 Patrick Rodgers (5), $19,227 72-67-70-76—285 Brendon Todd (5), $19,227 69-71-71-74—285 Cameron Champ (4), $18,270 70-71-73-72—286 Erik Compton (4), $18,270 69-70-78-69—286 Zecheng Dou (4), $18,270 70-69-75-72—286 Cody Gribble (4), $18,270 70-68-75-73—286 J.J. Spaun (4), $18,270 70-69-70-77—286 Joel Dahmen (3), $17,661 72-69-70-76—287 Stephan Jaeger (3), $17,661 72-69-70-76—287 Beau Hossler (2), $17,313 72-69-75-74—290 Matthias Schwab (2), $17,313 69-72-77-72—290 Russell Knox (2), $17,052 69-72-76-76—293

