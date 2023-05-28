Charles Schwab Challenge Scores

Sunday
At Colonial Country Club
Fort Worth, Texas
Purse: $8.7 million
Yardage: 7,209; Par: 70
Final Round
(x-won on second playoff hole)
|x-Emiliano Grillo (500), $1,566,000
|67-65-72-68—272
|Adam Schenk (300), $939,600
|66-67-67-72—272
|Harry Hall (162), $504,600
|62-66-72-73—273
|Scottie Scheffler (162), $504,600
|67-67-72-67—273
|Paul Haley (110), $348,000
|73-68-66-67—274
|Sam Burns (91), $291,450
|67-70-70-68—275
|Rickie Fowler (91), $291,450
|68-71-69-67—275
|Michael Kim (91), $291,450
|67-71-70-67—275
|Max Homa (75), $234,900
|67-69-71-69—276
|Mark Hubbard (75), $234,900
|69-69-69-69—276
|Kevin Streelman (75), $234,900
|68-69-68-71—276
|Harris English (59), $176,175
|65-66-70-76—277
|Aaron Rai (59), $176,175
|71-68-67-71—277
|Chad Ramey (59), $176,175
|68-69-69-71—277
|Justin Rose (59), $176,175
|69-66-72-70—277
|Austin Eckroat (49), $130,500
|69-66-72-71—278
|Russell Henley (49), $130,500
|68-71-69-70—278
|Viktor Hovland (49), $130,500
|71-68-66-73—278
|David Lipsky (49), $130,500
|67-69-69-73—278
|Justin Suh (49), $130,500
|68-70-66-74—278
|Byeong Hun An (36), $81,671
|67-66-72-74—279
|Aaron Baddeley (36), $81,671
|70-71-71-67—279
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout (36), $81,671
|70-68-70-71—279
|Thomas Detry (36), $81,671
|70-68-71-70—279
|Ryan Fox (36), $81,671
|67-71-69-72—279
|Kramer Hickok (36), $81,671
|70-69-71-69—279
|Austin Smotherman (36), $81,671
|67-73-70-69—279
|Carson Young (36), $81,671
|69-66-75-69—279
|Brian Harman (22), $49,669
|70-69-67-74—280
|Lee Hodges (22), $49,669
|69-67-74-70—280
|Si Woo Kim (22), $49,669
|67-70-70-73—280
|Kurt Kitayama (22), $49,669
|70-71-71-68—280
|Peter Malnati (22), $49,669
|69-67-72-72—280
|Collin Morikawa (22), $49,669
|73-67-70-70—280
|Alex Noren (22), $49,669
|68-69-74-69—280
|Andrew Putnam (22), $49,669
|66-70-70-74—280
|Robby Shelton (22), $49,669
|66-67-76-71—280
|Sam Stevens (22), $49,669
|71-66-72-71—280
|Sepp Straka (22), $49,669
|69-71-70-70—280
|Luke Donald (12), $31,320
|71-69-69-72—281
|Billy Horschel (12), $31,320
|67-74-70-70—281
|Min Woo Lee (12), $31,320
|67-71-70-73—281
|Andrew Novak (12), $31,320
|68-66-74-73—281
|Scott Piercy (12), $31,320
|69-68-72-72—281
|Chez Reavie (12), $31,320
|67-69-75-70—281
|Alex Smalley (12), $31,320
|70-71-68-72—281
|Jimmy Walker (12), $31,320
|73-67-71-70—281
|Nick Hardy (8), $22,446
|72-69-71-70—282
|Patton Kizzire (8), $22,446
|69-69-73-71—282
|Matthew NeSmith (8), $22,446
|70-69-73-70—282
|Vincent Norrman (8), $22,446
|70-71-71-70—282
|Will Gordon (6), $20,402
|71-68-69-75—283
|Ben Griffin (6), $20,402
|67-69-75-72—283
|Tom Hoge (6), $20,402
|66-74-69-74—283
|Maverick McNealy (6), $20,402
|71-70-74-68—283
|Akshay Bhatia (5), $19,836
|69-68-70-77—284
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee (5), $19,227
|68-69-75-73—285
|Luke List (5), $19,227
|70-70-71-74—285
|Justin Lower (5), $19,227
|70-68-73-74—285
|Ben Martin (5), $19,227
|69-69-68-79—285
|Patrick Rodgers (5), $19,227
|72-67-70-76—285
|Brendon Todd (5), $19,227
|69-71-71-74—285
|Cameron Champ (4), $18,270
|70-71-73-72—286
|Erik Compton (4), $18,270
|69-70-78-69—286
|Zecheng Dou (4), $18,270
|70-69-75-72—286
|Cody Gribble (4), $18,270
|70-68-75-73—286
|J.J. Spaun (4), $18,270
|70-69-70-77—286
|Joel Dahmen (3), $17,661
|72-69-70-76—287
|Stephan Jaeger (3), $17,661
|72-69-70-76—287
|Beau Hossler (2), $17,313
|72-69-75-74—290
|Matthias Schwab (2), $17,313
|69-72-77-72—290
|Russell Knox (2), $17,052
|69-72-76-76—293
