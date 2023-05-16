Champions League Glance

All Times EDT (Home teams listed first) SEMIFINALS First leg Tuesday, May 9 Real Madrid (Spain) 1, Manchester City (England) 1 Wednesday, May 10 AC Milan (Italy) 0, Inter Milan (Italy) 2 Second leg Tuesday, May 16 Inter Milan (Italy) 1, AC Milan (Italy) 0, Inter Milan advanced 3-0 on aggregate Wednesday, May 17 Manchester City (England) vs. Real Madrid (Spain), 3 p.m. ___ CHAMPIONSHIP Saturday, June 10 At Istanbul Inter Milan (Italy) vs. TBD, 3 p.m.