Live Radio
Home » Sports » Champions League Glance

Champions League Glance

The Associated Press

May 10, 2023, 4:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT

(Home teams listed first)

SEMIFINALS
First leg
Tuesday, May 9

Real Madrid (Spain) 1, Manchester City (England) 1

Wednesday, May 10

AC Milan (Italy) 0, Inter Milan (Italy) 2

Second leg
Tuesday, May 16

Inter Milan (Italy) vs. AC Milan (Italy), 3 p.m.

Wednesday, May 17

Manchester City (England) vs. Real Madrid (Spain), 3 p.m.

___

CHAMPIONSHIP
Saturday, June 10
At Istanbul

Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up