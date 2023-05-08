Cardinals play the Cubs after Goldschmidt’s 3-home run game

St. Louis Cardinals (11-24, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (17-17, third in the NL Central) Chicago; Monday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (11-24, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (17-17, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (1-1, 5.79 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 34 strikeouts); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (2-2, 2.18 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cubs -148, Cardinals +125

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals meet the Chicago Cubs after Paul Goldschmidt hit three home runs on Sunday in a 12-6 win over the Tigers.

Chicago has gone 10-9 in home games and 17-17 overall. Cubs hitters are batting a collective .268, the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play.

St. Louis has a 5-11 record on the road and an 11-24 record overall. Cardinals hitters have a collective .328 on-base percentage, the 10th-best percentage in the majors.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with 11 home runs while slugging .587. Cody Bellinger is 12-for-40 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Goldschmidt has seven home runs, 18 walks and 20 RBI while hitting .321 for the Cardinals. Lars Nootbaar is 14-for-38 with a double and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 3-7, .249 batting average, 2.93 ERA, even run differential

Cardinals: 2-8, .240 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Adrian Sampson: 15-Day IL (right meniscus), Yan Gomes: 7-Day IL (concussion), Brandon Hughes: 15-Day IL (knee), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (back), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jack Flaherty: day-to-day (hand), Packy Naughton: 15-Day IL (forearm)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.