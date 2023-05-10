Cardinals bring 3-game win streak into game against the Cubs

St. Louis Cardinals (13-24, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (17-19, third in the NL Central) Chicago; Wednesday,…

St. Louis Cardinals (13-24, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (17-19, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (2-4, 3.29 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 38 strikeouts); Cubs: Justin Steele (5-0, 1.45 ERA, .95 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals are looking to keep their three-game win streak alive when they visit the Chicago Cubs.

Chicago has a 10-11 record in home games and a 17-19 record overall. The Cubs rank fifth in the NL with 43 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

St. Louis has a 13-24 record overall and a 7-11 record on the road. The Cardinals are 11-6 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The teams match up Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cody Bellinger has nine doubles, a triple and seven home runs for the Cubs. Dansby Swanson is 13-for-44 with five doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has 14 doubles, seven home runs and 20 RBI for the Cardinals. Paul DeJong is 11-for-33 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 3-7, .238 batting average, 2.77 ERA, outscored by two runs

Cardinals: 3-7, .233 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Nico Hoerner: day-to-day (hamstring), Adrian Sampson: 15-Day IL (right meniscus), Yan Gomes: 7-Day IL (concussion), Brandon Hughes: 15-Day IL (knee), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (back), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Packy Naughton: 15-Day IL (forearm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

