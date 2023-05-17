Cardinals and Brewers play with series tied 1-1

Milwaukee Brewers (24-18, first in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (17-26, fifth in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Milwaukee Brewers (24-18, first in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (17-26, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Corbin Burnes (4-2, 3.35 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -116, Cardinals -104; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

St. Louis has a 17-26 record overall and a 7-14 record in home games. The Cardinals have the seventh-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .435.

Milwaukee is 24-18 overall and 11-10 on the road. The Brewers have a 17-5 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Brewers are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Gorman has eight doubles, 10 home runs and 33 RBI while hitting .285 for the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado is 15-for-44 with a triple and six home runs over the last 10 games.

Christian Yelich has four doubles and seven home runs while hitting .258 for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 7-for-37 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .275 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

Brewers: 6-4, .234 batting average, 5.42 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Dylan Carlson: day-to-day (ankle), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (back), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Packy Naughton: 15-Day IL (forearm)

Brewers: Wade Miley: day-to-day (lat strain), Christian Yelich: day-to-day (back), Louis Linwood Voit III: 10-Day IL (neck), Brandon Woodruff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Urias: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

