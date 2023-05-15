Brewers try to keep win streak going against the Cardinals

Milwaukee Brewers (23-17, first in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (16-25, fifth in the NL Central) St. Louis;…

Milwaukee Brewers (23-17, first in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (16-25, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Monday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Freddy Peralta (4-2, 2.88 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 46 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (2-4, 6.18 ERA, 1.73 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -113, Cardinals -106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers will try to keep their three-game win streak alive when they visit the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis has a 6-13 record in home games and a 16-25 record overall. The Cardinals have gone 9-5 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Milwaukee is 23-17 overall and 10-9 on the road. The Brewers have a 15-2 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado has four doubles, a triple, six home runs and 26 RBI for the Cardinals. Paul Goldschmidt is 16-for-45 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Christian Yelich has four doubles and seven home runs for the Brewers. Owen Miller is 12-for-35 with four doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .271 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Brewers: 5-5, .247 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Cardinals: Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (back), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Packy Naughton: 15-Day IL (forearm)

Brewers: Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Urias: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.