Brewers look to stop 5-game slide, play the Giants

Milwaukee Brewers (18-14, second in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (14-17, fourth in the NL West) San Francisco;…

Milwaukee Brewers (18-14, second in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (14-17, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Colin Rea (0-2, 4.79 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Giants: Alex Cobb (1-1, 2.43 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Giants -172, Brewers +146; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers, on a five-game losing streak, play the San Francisco Giants.

San Francisco is 8-7 in home games and 14-17 overall. The Giants are 8-2 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Milwaukee has a 9-8 record in road games and an 18-14 record overall. The Brewers have gone 13-5 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilmer Flores has three doubles, six home runs and 11 RBI for the Giants. LaMonte Wade Jr is 9-for-29 with a double, a triple and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Rowdy Tellez leads the Brewers with nine home runs while slugging .571. Brian Anderson is 9-for-37 with a double, a triple, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .245 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by two runs

Brewers: 3-7, .211 batting average, 3.66 ERA, outscored by 11 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (calf), Darin Ruf: 10-Day IL (wrist), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Bryce Johnson: 7-Day IL (concussion), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

Brewers: Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Urias: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gus Varland: 15-Day IL (hand), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (groin), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.