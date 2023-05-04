Brewers look to break 3-game slide, take on the Rockies

Milwaukee Brewers (18-12, second in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (11-20, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Thursday, 3:10…

Milwaukee Brewers (18-12, second in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (11-20, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Thursday, 3:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Wade Miley (3-1, 1.86 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Rockies: Connor Seabold (0-0, 5.27 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -144, Rockies +123; over/under is 12 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers enter the matchup with the Colorado Rockies as losers of three straight games.

Colorado has an 11-20 record overall and a 6-9 record at home. The Rockies have the eighth-ranked team batting average in the NL at .252.

Milwaukee has a 9-6 record in road games and an 18-12 record overall. The Brewers have a 9-1 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Thursday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kris Bryant has four doubles, four home runs and 10 RBI while hitting .299 for the Rockies. Elias Diaz is 12-for-37 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

William Contreras has a .282 batting average to lead the Brewers, and has six doubles and a home run. Rowdy Tellez is 10-for-34 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .265 batting average, 4.45 ERA, even run differential

Brewers: 4-6, .201 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Noah Davis: 15-Day IL (elbow), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (knee), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Brewers: Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Urias: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gus Varland: 15-Day IL (hand), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (groin), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.