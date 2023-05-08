Brewers begin 3-game series against the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (21-14, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (19-15, second in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Monday,…

Los Angeles Dodgers (21-14, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (19-15, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Monday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (0-0, 3.38 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, four strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (3-2, 3.12 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Brewers -110, Dodgers -109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers host the Los Angeles Dodgers to begin a three-game series.

Milwaukee is 19-15 overall and 9-6 at home. The Brewers have a 13-2 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Los Angeles is 21-14 overall and 9-8 on the road. The Dodgers have hit 57 total home runs to rank third in MLB play.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez has nine home runs, 15 walks and 22 RBI while hitting .248 for the Brewers. William Contreras is 9-for-36 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Max Muncy has a double, 12 home runs and 28 RBI while hitting .218 for the Dodgers. Freddie Freeman is 13-for-42 with five doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 4-6, .234 batting average, 3.60 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .248 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Urias: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Gus Varland: 15-Day IL (hand), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (groin), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: J.D. Martinez: 10-Day IL (back), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (groin), Jimmy Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

