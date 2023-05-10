Brewers and Dodgers meet in series rubber match

Los Angeles Dodgers (22-15, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (20-16, second in the NL Central) Milwaukee; Wednesday,…

Los Angeles Dodgers (22-15, first in the NL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (20-16, second in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Wednesday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (5-2, 2.53 ERA, .98 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Brewers: Wade Miley (3-1, 2.31 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -163, Brewers +139; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers meet on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Milwaukee is 20-16 overall and 10-7 at home. The Brewers are 6-2 in games decided by one run.

Los Angeles has a 22-15 record overall and a 10-9 record in road games. The Dodgers have the fifth-ranked team on-base percentage in the NL at .327.

The teams square off Wednesday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rowdy Tellez has four doubles and 10 home runs for the Brewers. William Contreras is 7-for-36 with three doubles, a home run and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Max Muncy has a double, 12 home runs and 29 RBI while hitting .209 for the Dodgers. Will Smith is 12-for-37 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 3-7, .224 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .246 batting average, 2.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Urias: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Matt Bush: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Brandon Woodruff: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jason Alexander: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Noah Syndergaard: day-to-day (finger), J.D. Martinez: 10-Day IL (back), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (groin), Jimmy Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.