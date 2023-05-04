Braves play the Marlins after Albies’ 4-hit game

Atlanta Braves (21-10, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (16-15, second in the NL East) Miami; Thursday, 4:10…

Atlanta Braves (21-10, first in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (16-15, second in the NL East)

Miami; Thursday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Dylan Dodd (0-0); Marlins: Jesus Luzardo (2-1, 3.48 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Marlins -115, Braves -105; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves play the Miami Marlins after Ozzie Albies’ four-hit game on Wednesday.

Miami is 16-15 overall and 10-8 in home games. The Marlins have a 10-1 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Atlanta has a 14-3 record in road games and a 21-10 record overall. Braves hitters have a collective .343 on-base percentage, the third-best percentage in the majors.

Thursday’s game is the seventh time these teams square off this season. The Braves hold a 5-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Arraez has six doubles, a triple and a home run for the Marlins. Jazz Chisholm is 11-for-38 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Sean Murphy has seven doubles, eight home runs and 23 RBI for the Braves. Albies is 12-for-37 with four doubles, a triple and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .243 batting average, 6.70 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

Braves: 7-3, .264 batting average, 3.81 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Garrett Cooper: 10-Day IL (ear infection), Avisail Garcia: 10-Day IL (back), Tommy Nance: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Trevor Rogers: 15-Day IL (forearm ), JT Chargois: 15-Day IL (oblique), Joey Wendle: 10-Day IL (oblique), Johnny Cueto: 15-Day IL (biceps), Nic Enright: 60-Day IL (illness), Max Meyer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anthony Bender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: Kyle Wright: day-to-day (shoulder), Michael Harris II: day-to-day (leg), Lucas Luetge: 15-Day IL (biceps), Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (wrist), Travis d’Arnaud: 7-Day IL (concussion), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Raisel Iglesias: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.