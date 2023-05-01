Braves bring 1-0 series advantage over Mets into game 2

Atlanta Braves (18-9, first in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (15-12, second in the NL East) New York;…

Atlanta Braves (18-9, first in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (15-12, second in the NL East)

New York; Monday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Spencer Strider (3-0, 1.80 ERA, .83 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); Mets: Denyi Reyes (0-0, .00 ERA, .79 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Braves -236, Mets +198; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves meet the New York Mets leading the series 1-0.

New York has a 15-12 record overall and a 5-5 record at home. The Mets have a 13-1 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Atlanta has an 11-2 record in road games and an 18-9 record overall. Braves hitters have a collective .335 on-base percentage, the fifth-best percentage in MLB play.

Monday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso leads New York with 10 home runs while slugging .562. Brandon Nimmo is 14-for-40 with two home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Ozzie Albies has two doubles, a triple and seven home runs for the Braves. Sean Murphy is 8-for-35 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 4-6, .263 batting average, 4.77 ERA, outscored by six runs

Braves: 5-5, .225 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Brooks Raley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Uceta: 15-Day IL (left ankle), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tim Locastro: 10-Day IL (back spasms), Stephen Nogosek: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Omar Narvaez: 10-Day IL (calf), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Verlander: 15-Day IL (teres major), Stephen Ridings: 15-Day IL (lat), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee), Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Braves: Lucas Luetge: 15-Day IL (biceps), Orlando Arcia: 10-Day IL (wrist), Travis d’Arnaud: 7-Day IL (concussion), Huascar Ynoa: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kolby Allard: 60-Day IL (oblique), Tyler Matzek: 60-Day IL (elbow), Raisel Iglesias: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

