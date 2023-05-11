Bob Jones Award, List

FAR HILL, N.J. (AP) — The list of recipients of the Bob Jones Award, given annually by the United States Golf Association in recognition of distinguished sportsmanship in golf:
2023 — Johnny Miller
2022 — Juli Inkster
2021 — Robert C. Lewis Jr.
2020 — Se Ri Pak
2019 — Lee Elder
2018 — Dennis Walters
2017 — Bob Ford
2016 — Judy Bell
2015 — Barbara Nicklaus
2014 — Payne Stewart
2013 — Davis Love III
2012 — Annika Sorenstam
2011 — Lorena Ochoa
2010 — Mickey Wright
2009 — O. Gordon Brewer Jr.
2008 — George H.W. Bush
2007 — Louise Suggs
2006 — Jay Haas
2005 — Nick Price
2004 — Jackie Burke Jr.
2003 — Carol Semple Thompson
2002 — Judy Rankin
2001 — Thomas Cousins
2000 — Barbara McIntire
1999 — Edgar Updegraff
1998 — Nancy Lopez
1997 — Fred Brand, Jr.
1996 — Betsy Rawls
1995 — Herbert Warren Wind
1994 — Lewis Oehmig
1993 — P.J. Boatwright, Jr.
1992 — Gene Sarazen
1991 — Ben Crenshaw
1990 — Peggy Kirk Bell
1989 — Chi Chi Rodriguez
1988 — Isaac B. Grainger
1987 — Tom Watson
1986 — Jess W. Sweetser
1985 — Fuzzy Zoeller
1984 — R. Jay Sigel
1983 — Maureen Ruttle Garrett
1982 — William J. Patton
1981 — JoAnne Gunderson Carner
1980 — Charles R. Yates
1979 — Tom Kite
1978 — Bing Crosby and Bob Hope
1977 — Joseph C. Dey, Jr.
1976 — Ben Hogan
1975 — Jack Nicklaus
1974 — Byron Nelson
1973 — Gene Littler
1972 — Michael Bonallack
1971 — Arnold Palmer
1970 — Roberto DeVicenzo
1969 — Gerald H. Micklem
1968 — Robert R. Dickson
1967 — Richard S. Tufts
1966 — Gary Player
1965 — Glenna Collett Vare
1964 — Charles R. Coe
1963 — Patty Berg
1962 — Horton Smith
1961 — Joseph B. Carr
1960 — Charles Evans, Jr.
1959 — Findlay S. Douglas
1958 — Margaret Curtis
1957 — Mildred D. Zaharias
1956 — William C. Campbell
1955 — Francis Ouimet
