All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 39 16 .709 _ Baltimore 34 19 .642 4 New York 32 23 .582 7 Boston 28 25 .528 10 Toronto 28 26 .519 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 27 26 .509 _ Detroit 25 26 .490 1 Cleveland 23 29 .442 3½ Chicago 22 33 .400 6 Kansas City 16 38 .296 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 33 19 .635 _ Houston 31 21 .596 2 Seattle 28 25 .528 5½ Los Angeles 28 26 .519 6 Oakland 10 45 .182 24½

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 32 21 .604 _ Miami 28 26 .519 4½ New York 27 27 .500 5½ Philadelphia 25 28 .472 7 Washington 23 30 .434 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 28 25 .528 _ Pittsburgh 26 26 .500 1½ Cincinnati 24 29 .453 4 St. Louis 24 31 .436 5 Chicago 22 30 .423 5½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 32 22 .593 _ Arizona 30 23 .566 1½ San Francisco 27 26 .509 4½ San Diego 24 29 .453 7½ Colorado 24 30 .444 8

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, San Diego 2, 10 innings

Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Minnesota 9, Toronto 7

Texas 5, Baltimore 3

Seattle 5, Pittsburgh 0

Houston 6, Oakland 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, Tampa Bay 5

Washington 4, Kansas City 2

Boston 2, Arizona 1

St. Louis 2, Cleveland 1, 10 innings

Miami 8, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 11, L.A. Dodgers 10

Baltimore 3, Texas 2

N.Y. Yankees 10, San Diego 7

Cleveland 4, St. Louis 3

Kansas City 3, Washington 2

Detroit 6, Chicago White Sox 5, 10 innings

Toronto 3, Minnesota 0

Houston 10, Oakland 1

Arizona 4, Boston 2

Miami 2, L.A. Angels 0

Seattle 6, Pittsburgh 3, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

Cleveland (Allen 1-2) at Baltimore (Wells 3-1), 1:05 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 6-2) at Detroit (Boyd 3-3), 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Staumont 0-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-0), 2:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 4-4), 2:20 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 4-0) at Houston (France 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 0-0) at Oakland (Blackburn 0-0), 8:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 3-2) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 3-4), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-3) at Seattle (Miller 3-1), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Texas at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Sunday’s Games

Monday’s Games

Kansas City (Staumont 0-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 2-0), 2:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 4-4), 2:20 p.m.

Colorado (Kauffmann 0-2) at Arizona (Nelson 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Hill 4-4) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 3-4), 5:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 0-0) at Oakland (Blackburn 0-0), 8:07 p.m.

Washington (Williams 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Miller 1-0), 9:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

San Diego at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cincinnati at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

