All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 38 16 .704 _ Baltimore 33 19 .635 4…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 38 16 .704 _ Baltimore 33 19 .635 4 New York 31 23 .574 7 Boston 28 24 .538 9 Toronto 27 26 .509 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 27 25 .519 _ Detroit 24 26 .480 2 Cleveland 22 29 .431 4½ Chicago 22 32 .407 6 Kansas City 15 38 .283 12½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 33 18 .647 _ Houston 30 21 .588 3 Los Angeles 28 25 .528 6 Seattle 27 25 .519 6½ Oakland 10 44 .185 24½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 31 21 .596 _ Miami 27 26 .509 4½ New York 27 26 .509 4½ Philadelphia 25 27 .481 6 Washington 23 29 .442 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 27 25 .519 _ Pittsburgh 26 25 .510 ½ St. Louis 24 30 .444 4 Cincinnati 23 29 .442 4 Chicago 22 29 .431 4½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 32 21 .604 _ Arizona 29 23 .558 2½ San Francisco 27 25 .519 4½ San Diego 24 28 .462 7½ Colorado 23 30 .434 9

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 12, Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 9, L.A. Dodgers 3

Cleveland 4, St. Louis 3

Texas 12, Baltimore 2

San Diego 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

Toronto 3, Minnesota 1

Washington 12, Kansas City 10

Houston 5, Oakland 2

Miami 6, L.A. Angels 2

Boston 7, Arizona 2

Pittsburgh 11, Seattle 6

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, San Diego 2, 10 innings

Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 3

Minnesota 9, Toronto 7

Texas 5, Baltimore 3

Seattle 5, Pittsburgh 0

Houston 6, Oakland 3

L.A. Dodgers 6, Tampa Bay 5

Washington 4, Kansas City 2

Boston 2, Arizona 1

St. Louis 2, Cleveland 1, 10 innings

Miami 8, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Stone 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-1), 11:35 a.m.

San Diego (Darvish 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-0), 1:35 p.m.

Texas (Bradford 0-1) at Baltimore (Bradish 2-1), 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 3-3) at Detroit (Rodriguez 4-4), 1:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Montgomery 2-6) at Cleveland (Gaddis 1-1), 1:40 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 4-4) at Minnesota (Ober 3-1), 2:10 p.m.

Washington (Gore 3-3) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Houston (Javier 5-1) at Oakland (Medina 0-3), 4:07 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-3), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Houck 3-3) at Arizona (Kelly 5-3), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Ortiz 1-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Cleveland at Baltimore, 1:05 p.m.

Texas at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 8:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati 9, Chicago Cubs 0

Tampa Bay 9, L.A. Dodgers 3

Cleveland 4, St. Louis 3

San Diego 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 4

San Francisco 15, Milwaukee 1

Washington 12, Kansas City 10

N.Y. Mets 5, Colorado 2

Miami 6, L.A. Angels 2

Boston 7, Arizona 2

Pittsburgh 11, Seattle 6

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, San Diego 2, 10 innings

Philadelphia 2, Atlanta 1

Seattle 5, Pittsburgh 0

San Francisco 3, Milwaukee 1

L.A. Dodgers 6, Tampa Bay 5

Washington 4, Kansas City 2

Boston 2, Arizona 1

Cincinnati 8, Chicago Cubs 5

St. Louis 2, Cleveland 1, 10 innings

Colorado 10, N.Y. Mets 7

Miami 8, L.A. Angels 5, 10 innings

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Stone 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-1), 11:35 a.m.

San Diego (Darvish 3-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-0), 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis (Montgomery 2-6) at Cleveland (Gaddis 1-1), 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 4-1) at Milwaukee (Rea 1-3), 2:10 p.m.

Washington (Gore 3-3) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-3) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 5-1), 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 5-3) at Colorado (Gomber 4-4), 3:10 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-3), 4:07 p.m.

Boston (Houck 3-3) at Arizona (Kelly 5-3), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Ortiz 1-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 4-1), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Covey 0-0) at Atlanta (Strider 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Kansas City at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 5:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Oakland, 8:07 p.m.

Washington at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.