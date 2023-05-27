All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 38 15 .717 _ Baltimore 33 18 .647 4…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 38 15 .717 _ Baltimore 33 18 .647 4 New York 30 23 .566 8 Boston 27 24 .529 10 Toronto 27 25 .519 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 26 25 .510 _ Detroit 23 26 .469 2 Cleveland 22 28 .440 3½ Chicago 22 31 .415 5 Kansas City 15 37 .288 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 32 18 .640 _ Houston 29 21 .580 3 Los Angeles 28 24 .538 5 Seattle 26 25 .510 6½ Oakland 10 43 .189 23½

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 31 20 .608 _ New York 27 25 .519 4½ Miami 26 26 .500 5½ Philadelphia 24 27 .471 7 Washington 22 29 .431 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 27 24 .529 _ Pittsburgh 26 24 .520 ½ Chicago 22 28 .440 4½ St. Louis 23 30 .434 5 Cincinnati 22 29 .431 5

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 31 21 .596 _ Arizona 29 22 .569 1½ San Francisco 26 25 .510 4½ San Diego 24 27 .471 6½ Colorado 22 30 .423 9

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 3

Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 2

Baltimore 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Seattle 3, Oakland 2

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 12, Detroit 3

Tampa Bay 9, L.A. Dodgers 3

Cleveland 4, St. Louis 3

Texas 12, Baltimore 2

San Diego 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

Toronto 3, Minnesota 1

Washington 12, Kansas City 10

Houston 5, Oakland 2

Miami 6, L.A. Angels 2

Boston 7, Arizona 2

Pittsburgh 11, Seattle 6

Saturday’s Games

San Diego (Wacha 5-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 0-2) at Detroit (Lorenzen 2-2), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 5-3) at Minnesota (López 2-3), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 3-3) at Baltimore (Kremer 5-1), 4:05 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 4-4) at Oakland (TBD), 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-4) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-4) at Seattle (Castillo 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Gray 4-5) at Kansas City (Singer 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Whitlock 1-2) at Arizona (Davies 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 3-4) at Cleveland (Bibee 1-1), 7:15 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 3-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 5-1), 10:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 1

Colorado 7, Miami 6

San Diego 8, Washington 6

Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 5

N.Y. Mets 10, Chicago Cubs 1

San Francisco 5, Milwaukee 0

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati 9, Chicago Cubs 0

Tampa Bay 9, L.A. Dodgers 3

Cleveland 4, St. Louis 3

San Diego 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 4

San Francisco 15, Milwaukee 1

Washington 12, Kansas City 10

N.Y. Mets 5, Colorado 2

Miami 6, L.A. Angels 2

Boston 7, Arizona 2

Pittsburgh 11, Seattle 6

Saturday’s Games

San Diego (Wacha 5-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-0), 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-4) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-4) at Atlanta (Morton 5-4), 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-4) at Seattle (Castillo 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 3-5) at Milwaukee (Burnes 4-4), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Gray 4-5) at Kansas City (Singer 3-4), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Whitlock 1-2) at Arizona (Davies 0-0), 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati (Williamson 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-3), 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 3-4) at Cleveland (Bibee 1-1), 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Verlander 2-2) at Colorado (Anderson 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 3-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 5-1), 10:07 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

