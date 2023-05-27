All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|38
|15
|.717
|_
|Baltimore
|33
|18
|.647
|4
|New York
|30
|23
|.566
|8
|Boston
|27
|24
|.529
|10
|Toronto
|27
|25
|.519
|10½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|26
|25
|.510
|_
|Detroit
|23
|26
|.469
|2
|Cleveland
|22
|28
|.440
|3½
|Chicago
|22
|31
|.415
|5
|Kansas City
|15
|37
|.288
|11½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|32
|18
|.640
|_
|Houston
|29
|21
|.580
|3
|Los Angeles
|28
|24
|.538
|5
|Seattle
|26
|25
|.510
|6½
|Oakland
|10
|43
|.189
|23½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|31
|20
|.608
|_
|New York
|27
|25
|.519
|4½
|Miami
|26
|26
|.500
|5½
|Philadelphia
|24
|27
|.471
|7
|Washington
|22
|29
|.431
|9
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|27
|24
|.529
|_
|Pittsburgh
|26
|24
|.520
|½
|Chicago
|22
|28
|.440
|4½
|St. Louis
|23
|30
|.434
|5
|Cincinnati
|22
|29
|.431
|5
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|31
|21
|.596
|_
|Arizona
|29
|22
|.569
|1½
|San Francisco
|26
|25
|.510
|4½
|San Diego
|24
|27
|.471
|6½
|Colorado
|22
|30
|.423
|9
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 3
Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 2
Baltimore 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
Seattle 3, Oakland 2
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 12, Detroit 3
Tampa Bay 9, L.A. Dodgers 3
Cleveland 4, St. Louis 3
Texas 12, Baltimore 2
San Diego 5, N.Y. Yankees 1
Toronto 3, Minnesota 1
Washington 12, Kansas City 10
Houston 5, Oakland 2
Miami 6, L.A. Angels 2
Boston 7, Arizona 2
Pittsburgh 11, Seattle 6
Saturday’s Games
San Diego (Wacha 5-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 0-2) at Detroit (Lorenzen 2-2), 1:10 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 5-3) at Minnesota (López 2-3), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Heaney 3-3) at Baltimore (Kremer 5-1), 4:05 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 4-4) at Oakland (TBD), 4:07 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-4) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-4) at Seattle (Castillo 3-2), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Gray 4-5) at Kansas City (Singer 3-4), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Whitlock 1-2) at Arizona (Davies 0-0), 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 3-4) at Cleveland (Bibee 1-1), 7:15 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 3-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 5-1), 10:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Texas at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 1
Colorado 7, Miami 6
San Diego 8, Washington 6
Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 5
N.Y. Mets 10, Chicago Cubs 1
San Francisco 5, Milwaukee 0
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati 9, Chicago Cubs 0
Tampa Bay 9, L.A. Dodgers 3
Cleveland 4, St. Louis 3
San Diego 5, N.Y. Yankees 1
Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 4
San Francisco 15, Milwaukee 1
Washington 12, Kansas City 10
N.Y. Mets 5, Colorado 2
Miami 6, L.A. Angels 2
Boston 7, Arizona 2
Pittsburgh 11, Seattle 6
Saturday’s Games
San Diego (Wacha 5-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 0-0), 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-4) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-4) at Atlanta (Morton 5-4), 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-4) at Seattle (Castillo 3-2), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 3-5) at Milwaukee (Burnes 4-4), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Gray 4-5) at Kansas City (Singer 3-4), 4:10 p.m.
Boston (Whitlock 1-2) at Arizona (Davies 0-0), 7:15 p.m.
Cincinnati (Williamson 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-3), 7:15 p.m.
St. Louis (Flaherty 3-4) at Cleveland (Bibee 1-1), 7:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Verlander 2-2) at Colorado (Anderson 0-0), 9:10 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 3-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 5-1), 10:07 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 11:35 a.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
St. Louis at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Washington at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
