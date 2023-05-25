All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 37 15 .712 _ Baltimore 33 17 .660 3…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 37 15 .712 _ Baltimore 33 17 .660 3 New York 30 22 .577 7 Boston 26 24 .520 10 Toronto 26 25 .510 10½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 26 24 .520 _ Detroit 23 25 .479 2 Cleveland 21 28 .429 4½ Chicago 21 31 .404 6 Kansas City 15 36 .294 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 31 18 .633 _ Houston 28 21 .571 3 Los Angeles 28 23 .549 4 Seattle 26 24 .520 5½ Oakland 10 42 .192 22½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 31 19 .620 _ New York 26 25 .510 5½ Miami 25 26 .490 6½ Philadelphia 23 27 .460 8 Washington 21 29 .420 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 27 23 .540 _ Pittsburgh 25 24 .510 1½ Chicago 22 27 .449 4½ St. Louis 23 29 .442 5 Cincinnati 21 29 .420 6

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 31 20 .608 _ Arizona 29 21 .580 1½ San Francisco 25 25 .500 5½ San Diego 23 27 .460 7½ Colorado 22 29 .431 9

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Texas 3, Pittsburgh 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 0

Milwaukee 4, Houston 0

Minnesota 7, San Francisco 1

Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 3

Baltimore 9, N.Y. Yankees 6

Detroit 6, Kansas City 4

L.A. Angels 7, Boston 3

Seattle 6, Oakland 1

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 3

Detroit 7, Chicago White Sox 2

Baltimore 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Seattle 3, Oakland 2

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 3-5) at Detroit (Wentz 1-4), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Beeks 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Vásquez 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Gray 4-1) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 1-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 2-3) at Minnesota (Varland 2-0), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 3-5) at Kansas City (Lyles 0-8), 8:10 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 3-3) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-3), 9:38 p.m.

Boston (Sale 4-2) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Houston (Brown 4-1) at Oakland (Kaprielian 0-4), 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 5-1) at Seattle (Kirby 5-3), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Texas 3, Pittsburgh 2

Milwaukee 4, Houston 0

Minnesota 7, San Francisco 1

Philadelphia 6, Arizona 5, 10 innings

Cincinnati 10, St. Louis 3

Washington 5, San Diego 3

Chicago Cubs 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

Miami 10, Colorado 2

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis 2, Cincinnati 1

Colorado 7, Miami 6

San Diego 8, Washington 6

Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 5

N.Y. Mets 10, Chicago Cubs 1

San Francisco 5, Milwaukee 0

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati (Greene 0-4) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 6-1), 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Beeks 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Vásquez 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Liberatore 1-0) at Cleveland (Bieber 3-3), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 3-2) at Atlanta (Shuster 1-2), 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco (Wood 0-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 5-3), 8:10 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 3-5) at Kansas City (Lyles 0-8), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 3-2) at Colorado (Seabold 1-1), 8:40 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 3-3) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-3), 9:38 p.m.

Boston (Sale 4-2) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Keller 5-1) at Seattle (Kirby 5-3), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 7:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:15 p.m.

St. Louis at Cleveland, 7:15 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 9:10 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

