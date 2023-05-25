All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 36 15 .706 _ Baltimore 32 17 .653 3…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 36 15 .706 _ Baltimore 32 17 .653 3 New York 30 21 .588 6 Boston 26 24 .520 9½ Toronto 26 24 .520 9½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 26 24 .520 _ Detroit 22 25 .468 2½ Cleveland 21 28 .429 4½ Chicago 21 30 .412 5½ Kansas City 15 36 .294 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 31 18 .633 _ Houston 28 21 .571 3 Los Angeles 28 23 .549 4 Seattle 25 24 .510 6 Oakland 10 41 .196 22

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 30 19 .612 _ Miami 25 25 .500 5½ New York 25 25 .500 5½ Philadelphia 23 26 .469 7 Washington 21 28 .429 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 27 22 .551 _ Pittsburgh 25 24 .510 2 Chicago 22 26 .458 4½ St. Louis 22 29 .431 6 Cincinnati 21 28 .429 6

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 31 20 .608 _ Arizona 29 21 .580 1½ San Francisco 24 25 .490 6 San Diego 22 27 .449 8 Colorado 21 29 .420 9½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 4, Cleveland 2

Texas 6, Pittsburgh 1

Toronto 20, Tampa Bay 1

Kansas City 4, Detroit 1

N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 5, 10 innings

Milwaukee 6, Houston 0

San Francisco 4, Minnesota 3

L.A. Angels 4, Boston 0

Seattle 3, Oakland 2

Wednesday’s Games

Texas 3, Pittsburgh 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 0

Milwaukee 4, Houston 0

Minnesota 7, San Francisco 1

Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 3

Baltimore 9, N.Y. Yankees 6

Detroit 6, Kansas City 4

L.A. Angels 7, Boston 3

Seattle 6, Oakland 1

Thursday’s Games

Toronto (Manoah 1-4) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 6-1), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-3) at Detroit (Faedo 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 2-4), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 0-3) at Seattle (Gilbert 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Texas 6, Pittsburgh 1

St. Louis 8, Cincinnati 5

Arizona 4, Philadelphia 3

L.A. Dodgers 8, Atlanta 1

San Diego 7, Washington 4

Milwaukee 6, Houston 0

San Francisco 4, Minnesota 3

Chicago Cubs 7, N.Y. Mets 2

Colorado 5, Miami 4

Wednesday’s Games

Texas 3, Pittsburgh 2

Milwaukee 4, Houston 0

Minnesota 7, San Francisco 1

Philadelphia 6, Arizona 5, 10 innings

Cincinnati 10, St. Louis 3

Washington 5, San Diego 3

Chicago Cubs 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Atlanta 4, L.A. Dodgers 3

Miami 10, Colorado 2

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis (Mikolas 2-1) at Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2), 12:35 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 1-2) at Colorado (Freeland 4-5), 3:10 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 1-6) at Washington (Irvin 1-2), 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 4-3) at Atlanta (Dodd 2-1), 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Alexander 4-0) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Washington at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

