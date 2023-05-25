All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|36
|15
|.706
|_
|Baltimore
|32
|17
|.653
|3
|New York
|30
|21
|.588
|6
|Boston
|26
|24
|.520
|9½
|Toronto
|26
|24
|.520
|9½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|26
|24
|.520
|_
|Detroit
|22
|25
|.468
|2½
|Cleveland
|21
|28
|.429
|4½
|Chicago
|21
|30
|.412
|5½
|Kansas City
|15
|36
|.294
|11½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|31
|18
|.633
|_
|Houston
|28
|21
|.571
|3
|Los Angeles
|28
|23
|.549
|4
|Seattle
|25
|24
|.510
|6
|Oakland
|10
|41
|.196
|22
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|30
|19
|.612
|_
|Miami
|25
|25
|.500
|5½
|New York
|25
|25
|.500
|5½
|Philadelphia
|23
|26
|.469
|7
|Washington
|21
|28
|.429
|9
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|27
|22
|.551
|_
|Pittsburgh
|25
|24
|.510
|2
|Chicago
|22
|26
|.458
|4½
|St. Louis
|22
|29
|.431
|6
|Cincinnati
|21
|28
|.429
|6
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|31
|20
|.608
|_
|Arizona
|29
|21
|.580
|1½
|San Francisco
|24
|25
|.490
|6
|San Diego
|22
|27
|.449
|8
|Colorado
|21
|29
|.420
|9½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox 4, Cleveland 2
Texas 6, Pittsburgh 1
Toronto 20, Tampa Bay 1
Kansas City 4, Detroit 1
N.Y. Yankees 6, Baltimore 5, 10 innings
Milwaukee 6, Houston 0
San Francisco 4, Minnesota 3
L.A. Angels 4, Boston 0
Seattle 3, Oakland 2
Wednesday’s Games
Texas 3, Pittsburgh 2
Chicago White Sox 6, Cleveland 0
Milwaukee 4, Houston 0
Minnesota 7, San Francisco 1
Tampa Bay 7, Toronto 3
Baltimore 9, N.Y. Yankees 6
Detroit 6, Kansas City 4
L.A. Angels 7, Boston 3
Seattle 6, Oakland 1
Thursday’s Games
Toronto (Manoah 1-4) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 6-1), 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-3) at Detroit (Faedo 0-2), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Gibson 5-3) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 2-4), 7:05 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 0-3) at Seattle (Gilbert 2-2), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
Texas 6, Pittsburgh 1
St. Louis 8, Cincinnati 5
Arizona 4, Philadelphia 3
L.A. Dodgers 8, Atlanta 1
San Diego 7, Washington 4
Milwaukee 6, Houston 0
San Francisco 4, Minnesota 3
Chicago Cubs 7, N.Y. Mets 2
Colorado 5, Miami 4
Wednesday’s Games
Texas 3, Pittsburgh 2
Milwaukee 4, Houston 0
Minnesota 7, San Francisco 1
Philadelphia 6, Arizona 5, 10 innings
Cincinnati 10, St. Louis 3
Washington 5, San Diego 3
Chicago Cubs 4, N.Y. Mets 2
Atlanta 4, L.A. Dodgers 3
Miami 10, Colorado 2
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis (Mikolas 2-1) at Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2), 12:35 p.m.
Miami (Garrett 1-2) at Colorado (Freeland 4-5), 3:10 p.m.
San Diego (Snell 1-6) at Washington (Irvin 1-2), 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 4-3) at Atlanta (Dodd 2-1), 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Alexander 4-0) at Milwaukee (TBD), 7:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
St. Louis at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
San Francisco at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
Washington at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Boston at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
