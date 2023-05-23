All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|35
|14
|.714
|_
|Baltimore
|31
|16
|.660
|3
|New York
|29
|20
|.592
|6
|Boston
|26
|22
|.542
|8½
|Toronto
|25
|23
|.521
|9½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|25
|23
|.521
|_
|Detroit
|21
|24
|.467
|2½
|Cleveland
|21
|26
|.447
|3½
|Chicago
|19
|30
|.388
|6½
|Kansas City
|14
|35
|.286
|11½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|29
|18
|.617
|_
|Houston
|28
|19
|.596
|1
|Los Angeles
|26
|23
|.531
|4
|Seattle
|23
|24
|.489
|6
|Oakland
|10
|39
|.204
|20
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|29
|18
|.617
|_
|New York
|25
|23
|.521
|4½
|Miami
|24
|24
|.500
|5½
|Philadelphia
|22
|25
|.468
|7
|Washington
|20
|27
|.426
|9
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|25
|22
|.532
|_
|Pittsburgh
|25
|22
|.532
|_
|Chicago
|20
|26
|.435
|4½
|St. Louis
|21
|28
|.429
|5
|Cincinnati
|20
|27
|.426
|5
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|30
|19
|.612
|_
|Arizona
|28
|20
|.583
|1½
|San Francisco
|23
|24
|.489
|6
|San Diego
|21
|26
|.447
|8
|Colorado
|20
|28
|.417
|9½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Milwaukee 6, Tampa Bay 4
Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 2
Houston 2, Oakland 0
Baltimore 8, Toronto 3, 11 innings
Texas 13, Colorado 3
L.A. Angels 4, Minnesota 2
San Diego 7, Boston 0
N.Y. Mets 2, Cleveland 1, 2nd game
Monday’s Games
Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 0
Pittsburgh 6, Texas 4
Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 4
San Francisco 4, Minnesota 1
Houston 12, Milwaukee 2
Detroit 8, Kansas City 5, 10 innings
L.A. Angels 2, Boston 1
Seattle 11, Oakland 2
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-3) at Cleveland (Allen 1-1), 6:10 p.m.
Texas (Eovaldi 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Hill 4-3), 6:35 p.m.
Toronto (Berríos 3-4) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-0), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Bradish 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-0), 7:05 p.m.
Detroit (Rodriguez 4-3) at Kansas City (TBD), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (France 1-0) at Milwaukee (Rea 0-3), 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 3-1) at Minnesota (Gray 4-0), 7:40 p.m.
Boston (Bello 3-1) at L.A. Angels (Canning 2-2), 9:38 p.m.
Oakland (Medina 0-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 3-1), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Texas at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.
Houston at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 4, Cincinnati 1
Atlanta 3, Seattle 2
N.Y. Mets 5, Cleveland 4, 1st game
Philadelphia 2, Chicago Cubs 1
Arizona 8, Pittsburgh 3
St. Louis 10, L.A. Dodgers 5
San Francisco 7, Miami 5
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh 6, Texas 4
Arizona 6, Philadelphia 3
Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 5, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 8, Atlanta 6
San Francisco 4, Minnesota 1
Houston 12, Milwaukee 2
Colorado 5, Miami 3
Tuesday’s Games
Texas (Eovaldi 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Hill 4-3), 6:35 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 1-2) at Philadelphia (Strahm 4-3), 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 1-0) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-2), 6:40 p.m.
San Diego (Darvish 2-3) at Washington (Gore 3-3), 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Miller 0-0) at Atlanta (Strider 4-1), 7:20 p.m.
Houston (France 1-0) at Milwaukee (Rea 0-3), 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Senga 4-2) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 4-1), 7:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Cobb 3-1) at Minnesota (Gray 4-0), 7:40 p.m.
Miami (Pérez 1-0) at Colorado (Gomber 3-4), 8:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Texas at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Arizona at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.
Houston at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
San Diego at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
