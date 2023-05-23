Live Radio
Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

May 23, 2023, 12:31 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 35 14 .714 _
Baltimore 31 16 .660 3
New York 29 20 .592 6
Boston 26 22 .542
Toronto 25 23 .521

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 25 23 .521 _
Detroit 21 24 .467
Cleveland 21 26 .447
Chicago 19 30 .388
Kansas City 14 35 .286 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Texas 29 18 .617 _
Houston 28 19 .596 1
Los Angeles 26 23 .531 4
Seattle 23 24 .489 6
Oakland 10 39 .204 20

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 29 18 .617 _
New York 25 23 .521
Miami 24 24 .500
Philadelphia 22 25 .468 7
Washington 20 27 .426 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 25 22 .532 _
Pittsburgh 25 22 .532 _
Chicago 20 26 .435
St. Louis 21 28 .429 5
Cincinnati 20 27 .426 5

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 30 19 .612 _
Arizona 28 20 .583
San Francisco 23 24 .489 6
San Diego 21 26 .447 8
Colorado 20 28 .417

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 3, Seattle 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Cleveland 4, 1st game

Milwaukee 6, Tampa Bay 4

Washington 6, Detroit 4

Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 2

Houston 2, Oakland 0

Baltimore 8, Toronto 3, 11 innings

Texas 13, Colorado 3

L.A. Angels 4, Minnesota 2

San Diego 7, Boston 0

N.Y. Mets 2, Cleveland 1, 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 0

Pittsburgh 6, Texas 4

Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 4

San Francisco 4, Minnesota 1

Houston 12, Milwaukee 2

Detroit 8, Kansas City 5, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 2, Boston 1

Seattle 11, Oakland 2

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-3) at Cleveland (Allen 1-1), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Hill 4-3), 6:35 p.m.

Toronto (Berríos 3-4) at Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-0), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Bradish 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-0), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 4-3) at Kansas City (TBD), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (France 1-0) at Milwaukee (Rea 0-3), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 3-1) at Minnesota (Gray 4-0), 7:40 p.m.

Boston (Bello 3-1) at L.A. Angels (Canning 2-2), 9:38 p.m.

Oakland (Medina 0-2) at Seattle (Gonzales 3-1), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 3, Seattle 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Cleveland 4, 1st game

Philadelphia 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Milwaukee 6, Tampa Bay 4

Washington 6, Detroit 4

Arizona 8, Pittsburgh 3

St. Louis 10, L.A. Dodgers 5

Texas 13, Colorado 3

San Francisco 7, Miami 5

San Diego 7, Boston 0

N.Y. Mets 2, Cleveland 1, 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh 6, Texas 4

Arizona 6, Philadelphia 3

Cincinnati 6, St. Louis 5, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 8, Atlanta 6

San Francisco 4, Minnesota 1

Houston 12, Milwaukee 2

Colorado 5, Miami 3

Tuesday’s Games

Texas (Eovaldi 5-2) at Pittsburgh (Hill 4-3), 6:35 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 1-2) at Philadelphia (Strahm 4-3), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 1-0) at Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 2-3) at Washington (Gore 3-3), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Miller 0-0) at Atlanta (Strider 4-1), 7:20 p.m.

Houston (France 1-0) at Milwaukee (Rea 0-3), 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Senga 4-2) at Chicago Cubs (Smyly 4-1), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 3-1) at Minnesota (Gray 4-0), 7:40 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 1-0) at Colorado (Gomber 3-4), 8:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Texas at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Arizona at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

