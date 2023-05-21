Live Radio
Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

May 21, 2023, 9:27 PM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 34 14 .708 _
Baltimore 31 16 .660
New York 29 20 .592
Boston 26 21 .553
Toronto 25 22 .532

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 25 22 .532 _
Detroit 20 24 .455
Cleveland 20 26 .435
Chicago 19 29 .396
Kansas City 14 34 .292 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB
Texas 29 17 .630 _
Houston 27 19 .587 2
Los Angeles 25 23 .521 5
Seattle 22 24 .478 7
Oakland 10 38 .208 20

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 29 17 .630 _
New York 25 23 .521 5
Miami 24 23 .511
Philadelphia 22 24 .478 7
Washington 20 27 .426

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 25 21 .543 _
Pittsburgh 24 22 .522 1
St. Louis 21 27 .438 5
Chicago 20 26 .435 5
Cincinnati 19 27 .413 6

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 29 19 .604 _
Arizona 27 20 .574
San Francisco 22 24 .478 6
San Diego 21 26 .447
Colorado 19 28 .404

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 1

Washington 5, Detroit 2

Baltimore 6, Toronto 5, 10 innings

Houston 3, Oakland 2

Tampa Bay 8, Milwaukee 4

Texas 11, Colorado 5

N.Y. Yankees 7, Cincinnati 4, 10 innings

Seattle 7, Atlanta 3

Boston 4, San Diego 2

Minnesota 6, L.A. Angels 2

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 3, Seattle 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Cleveland 4, 1st game

Milwaukee 6, Tampa Bay 4

Washington 6, Detroit 4

Chicago White Sox 5, Kansas City 2

Houston 2, Oakland 0

Baltimore 8, Toronto 3, 11 innings

Texas 13, Colorado 3

L.A. Angels 4, Minnesota 2

San Diego 7, Boston 0

N.Y. Mets 2, Cleveland 1, 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Chicago White Sox (TBD) at Cleveland (Gaddis 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 4-0) at Pittsburgh (Ortiz 0-2), 6:35 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 5-2) at Tampa Bay (Kelley 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Lorenzen 2-2) at Kansas City (Singer 3-4), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Javier 4-1) at Milwaukee (Burnes 4-3), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 3-1) at Minnesota (Ober 3-0), 7:40 p.m.

Boston (Houck 3-3) at L.A. Angels (Silseth 0-1), 9:38 p.m.

Oakland (Muller 1-3) at Seattle (Castillo 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Texas at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Boston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Washington 5, Detroit 2

Miami 1, San Francisco 0

Arizona 4, Pittsburgh 3

Tampa Bay 8, Milwaukee 4

Philadelphia 12, Chicago Cubs 3

Texas 11, Colorado 5

N.Y. Yankees 7, Cincinnati 4, 10 innings

St. Louis 6, L.A. Dodgers 5

Seattle 7, Atlanta 3

Boston 4, San Diego 2

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 4, Cincinnati 1

Atlanta 3, Seattle 2

N.Y. Mets 5, Cleveland 4, 1st game

Philadelphia 2, Chicago Cubs 1

Milwaukee 6, Tampa Bay 4

Washington 6, Detroit 4

Arizona 8, Pittsburgh 3

St. Louis 10, L.A. Dodgers 5

Texas 13, Colorado 3

San Francisco 7, Miami 5

San Diego 7, Boston 0

N.Y. Mets 2, Cleveland 1, 2nd game

Monday’s Games

Texas (Dunning 4-0) at Pittsburgh (Ortiz 0-2), 6:35 p.m.

Arizona (Henry 1-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-3), 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Montgomery 2-6) at Cincinnati (Williamson 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stone 0-0) at Atlanta (Morton 5-3), 7:20 p.m.

Houston (Javier 4-1) at Milwaukee (Burnes 4-3), 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 3-1) at Minnesota (Ober 3-0), 7:40 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 3-3) at Colorado (Anderson 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Texas at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Arizona at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

San Diego at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

