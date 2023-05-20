All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|33
|13
|.717
|_
|Baltimore
|29
|16
|.644
|3½
|New York
|27
|20
|.574
|6½
|Boston
|25
|20
|.556
|7½
|Toronto
|25
|20
|.556
|7½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|24
|21
|.533
|_
|Detroit
|20
|22
|.476
|2½
|Cleveland
|20
|24
|.455
|3½
|Chicago
|17
|29
|.370
|7½
|Kansas City
|14
|32
|.304
|10½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|27
|17
|.614
|_
|Houston
|25
|19
|.568
|2
|Los Angeles
|24
|22
|.522
|4
|Seattle
|21
|23
|.477
|6
|Oakland
|10
|36
|.217
|18
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|28
|16
|.636
|_
|Miami
|23
|22
|.511
|5½
|New York
|23
|23
|.500
|6
|Philadelphia
|20
|24
|.455
|8
|Washington
|18
|27
|.400
|10½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|24
|20
|.545
|_
|Pittsburgh
|24
|20
|.545
|_
|Chicago
|20
|24
|.455
|4
|Cincinnati
|19
|25
|.432
|5
|St. Louis
|19
|27
|.413
|6
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|29
|17
|.630
|_
|Arizona
|25
|20
|.556
|3½
|San Francisco
|21
|23
|.477
|7
|San Diego
|20
|25
|.444
|8½
|Colorado
|19
|26
|.422
|9½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 3, Tampa Bay 2
L.A. Angels 6, Baltimore 5
Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 1
N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 2
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay 1, Milwaukee 0
N.Y. Yankees 6, Cincinnati 2
Atlanta 6, Seattle 2
Detroit 8, Washington 6
Baltimore 6, Toronto 2
Chicago White Sox 2, Kansas City 0
N.Y. Mets 10, Cleveland 9, 10 innings
Texas 7, Colorado 2
Houston 5, Oakland 1
Boston 6, San Diego 1
L.A. Angels 5, Minnesota 4
Saturday’s Games
Kansas City (Lyles 0-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-3), 2:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Rodriguez 2-1) at Toronto (Manoah 1-4), 3:07 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 4-4) at Texas (Gray 3-1), 4:05 p.m.
Detroit (Faedo 0-1) at Washington (Corbin 2-5), 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 3-2), 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 4-4) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 5-1), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 0-3) at Houston (Brown 4-1), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 1-2) at Atlanta (Chavez 0-0), 7:15 p.m.
Minnesota (Varland 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-2), 10:07 p.m.
Boston (Sale 3-2) at San Diego (Musgrove 1-1), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.
Detroit at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Seattle at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Boston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Miami 5, Washington 3
N.Y. Mets 3, Tampa Bay 2
St. Louis 16, L.A. Dodgers 8
Friday’s Games
Tampa Bay 1, Milwaukee 0
N.Y. Yankees 6, Cincinnati 2
Pittsburgh 13, Arizona 3
Atlanta 6, Seattle 2
Detroit 8, Washington 6
Chicago Cubs 10, Philadelphia 1
N.Y. Mets 10, Cleveland 9, 10 innings
Texas 7, Colorado 2
L.A. Dodgers 5, St. Louis 0
Boston 6, San Diego 1
San Francisco 4, Miami 3
Saturday’s Games
Arizona (Pfaadt 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 5-1), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 3-3), 4:05 p.m.
Colorado (Freeland 4-4) at Texas (Gray 3-1), 4:05 p.m.
Detroit (Faedo 0-1) at Washington (Corbin 2-5), 4:05 p.m.
Miami (Garrett 1-2) at San Francisco (Webb 3-5), 4:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 1-1) at N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 3-2), 4:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Lauer 4-4) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 5-1), 4:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Cincinnati (Weaver 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 1-3) at St. Louis (Mikolas 2-1), 7:15 p.m.
Seattle (Gilbert 1-2) at Atlanta (Chavez 0-0), 7:15 p.m.
Boston (Sale 3-2) at San Diego (Musgrove 1-1), 10:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 11:35 a.m.
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.
Detroit at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Seattle at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
Colorado at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Boston at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.