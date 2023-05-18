All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 32 13 .711 _ Baltimore 28 16 .636 3½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 32 13 .711 _ Baltimore 28 16 .636 3½ Toronto 25 19 .568 6½ New York 26 20 .565 6½ Boston 24 20 .545 7½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 24 20 .545 _ Cleveland 20 23 .465 3½ Detroit 19 22 .463 3½ Chicago 16 29 .356 8½ Kansas City 14 31 .311 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 26 17 .605 _ Houston 24 19 .558 2 Los Angeles 23 22 .511 4 Seattle 21 22 .488 5 Oakland 10 35 .222 17

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 27 16 .628 _ Miami 23 21 .523 4½ New York 22 23 .489 6 Philadelphia 20 23 .465 7 Washington 18 26 .409 9½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 24 19 .558 _ Pittsburgh 23 20 .535 1 Chicago 19 24 .442 5 Cincinnati 19 24 .442 5 St. Louis 19 26 .422 6

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 28 17 .622 _ Arizona 25 19 .568 2½ San Francisco 20 23 .465 7 San Diego 20 24 .455 7½ Colorado 19 25 .432 8½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 0

L.A. Dodgers 7, Minnesota 3

Arizona 5, Oakland 3

Kansas City 4, San Diego 3

Baltimore 3, L.A. Angels 1

Boston 12, Seattle 3

Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 0, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 8, Tampa Bay 7, 10 innings

Atlanta 6, Texas 5

Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 2

Houston 7, Chicago Cubs 6

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 3, Tampa Bay 2

L.A. Angels 6, Baltimore 5

Cleveland 3, Chicago White Sox 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, Toronto 2

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee (Houser 0-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 7-0), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 1-4) at Cincinnati (Lively 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 2-3) at Washington (Irvin 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Gibson 4-3) at Toronto (Kikuchi 5-0), 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 2-0) at Atlanta (Elder 3-0), 7:20 p.m.

Colorado (Kauffmann 0-0) at Texas (Pérez 4-1), 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 1-4) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 1-4), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Waldichuk 1-2) at Houston (Bielak 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 6-1) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-3), 9:38 p.m.

Boston (Paxton 0-0) at San Diego (Snell 1-5), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 0

Colorado 11, Cincinnati 6

L.A. Dodgers 7, Minnesota 3

Arizona 5, Oakland 3

San Francisco 7, Philadelphia 4

Kansas City 4, San Diego 3

Miami 4, Washington 3

St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 0

N.Y. Mets 8, Tampa Bay 7, 10 innings

Atlanta 6, Texas 5

Houston 7, Chicago Cubs 6

Thursday’s Games

Miami 5, Washington 3

N.Y. Mets 3, Tampa Bay 2

St. Louis 16, L.A. Dodgers 8

Friday’s Games

Arizona (Gallen 6-1) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-3), 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Houser 0-0) at Tampa Bay (McClanahan 7-0), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 1-4) at Cincinnati (Lively 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-4) at Philadelphia (Suárez 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 2-3) at Washington (Irvin 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 2-2) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 2-0) at Atlanta (Elder 3-0), 7:20 p.m.

Colorado (Kauffmann 0-0) at Texas (Pérez 4-1), 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-1) at St. Louis (Matz 0-4), 8:15 p.m.

Boston (Paxton 0-0) at San Diego (Snell 1-5), 9:40 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 1-4) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 3-3), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:15 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

