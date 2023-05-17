All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 32 12 .727 _ Baltimore 28 15 .651 3½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 32 12 .727 _ Baltimore 28 15 .651 3½ Toronto 25 18 .581 6½ New York 25 20 .556 7½ Boston 24 20 .545 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 24 20 .545 _ Detroit 19 22 .463 3½ Cleveland 19 23 .452 4 Chicago 16 28 .364 8 Kansas City 14 31 .311 10½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 26 17 .605 _ Houston 24 19 .558 2 Los Angeles 22 22 .500 4½ Seattle 21 22 .488 5 Oakland 10 35 .222 17

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 27 16 .628 _ Miami 22 21 .512 5 New York 21 23 .477 6½ Philadelphia 20 23 .465 7 Washington 18 25 .419 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 24 19 .558 _ Pittsburgh 23 20 .535 1 Chicago 19 24 .442 5 Cincinnati 19 24 .442 5 St. Louis 18 26 .409 6½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 28 16 .636 _ Arizona 25 19 .568 3 San Francisco 20 23 .465 7½ San Diego 20 24 .455 8 Colorado 19 25 .432 9

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 4, Pittsburgh 0

Baltimore 7, L.A. Angels 3

Boston 9, Seattle 4

Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Mets 5

N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 3

Texas 7, Atlanta 4

Houston 7, Chicago Cubs 3

Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 3

Kansas City 5, San Diego 4

Minnesota 5, L.A. Dodgers 1

Oakland 9, Arizona 8, 12 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 0

L.A. Dodgers 7, Minnesota 3

Arizona 5, Oakland 3

Kansas City 4, San Diego 3

Baltimore 3, L.A. Angels 1

Boston 12, Seattle 3

Toronto 3, N.Y. Yankees 0, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 8, Tampa Bay 7, 10 innings

Atlanta 6, Texas 5

Chicago White Sox 7, Cleveland 2

Houston 7, Chicago Cubs 6

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0) at Baltimore (Wells 3-1), 12:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-0) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-2), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-2), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 3-2) at Toronto (Berríos 3-3), 7:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 4, Pittsburgh 0

Miami 5, Washington 4

Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Mets 5

Texas 7, Atlanta 4

Houston 7, Chicago Cubs 3

Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 2

Cincinnati 3, Colorado 1

Kansas City 5, San Diego 4

San Francisco 4, Philadelphia 3

Minnesota 5, L.A. Dodgers 1

Oakland 9, Arizona 8, 12 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh 8, Detroit 0

Colorado 11, Cincinnati 6

L.A. Dodgers 7, Minnesota 3

Arizona 5, Oakland 3

San Francisco 7, Philadelphia 4

Kansas City 4, San Diego 3

Miami 4, Washington 3

St. Louis 3, Milwaukee 0

N.Y. Mets 8, Tampa Bay 7, 10 innings

Atlanta 6, Texas 5

Houston 7, Chicago Cubs 6

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay (Bradley 3-0) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 4-2), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Williams 1-1) at Miami (Pérez 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 5-3) at St. Louis (Wainwright 0-0), 7:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Arizona at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Milwaukee at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Boston at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Miami at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

