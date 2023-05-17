All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|32
|11
|.744
|_
|Baltimore
|27
|15
|.643
|4½
|Toronto
|24
|18
|.571
|7½
|New York
|25
|19
|.568
|7½
|Boston
|23
|20
|.535
|9
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|24
|19
|.558
|_
|Detroit
|19
|21
|.475
|3½
|Cleveland
|19
|22
|.463
|4
|Chicago
|15
|28
|.349
|9
|Kansas City
|13
|31
|.295
|11½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|26
|16
|.619
|_
|Houston
|23
|19
|.548
|3
|Los Angeles
|22
|21
|.512
|4½
|Seattle
|21
|21
|.500
|5
|Oakland
|10
|34
|.227
|17
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|26
|16
|.619
|_
|Miami
|21
|21
|.500
|5
|Philadelphia
|20
|22
|.476
|6
|New York
|20
|23
|.465
|6½
|Washington
|18
|24
|.429
|8
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|24
|18
|.571
|_
|Pittsburgh
|22
|20
|.524
|2
|Chicago
|19
|23
|.452
|5
|Cincinnati
|19
|23
|.452
|5
|St. Louis
|17
|26
|.395
|7½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|27
|16
|.628
|_
|Arizona
|24
|19
|.558
|3
|San Diego
|20
|23
|.465
|7
|San Francisco
|19
|23
|.452
|7½
|Colorado
|18
|25
|.419
|9
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
L.A. Angels 9, Baltimore 5
N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 4
Seattle 10, Boston 1
Atlanta 12, Texas 0
Houston 6, Chicago Cubs 4
Arizona 5, Oakland 2
San Diego 4, Kansas City 0
L.A. Dodgers 9, Minnesota 8, 12 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit 4, Pittsburgh 0
Baltimore 7, L.A. Angels 3
Boston 9, Seattle 4
Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Mets 5
N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 3
Texas 7, Atlanta 4
Houston 7, Chicago Cubs 3
Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 3
Kansas City 5, San Diego 4
Minnesota 5, L.A. Dodgers 1
Oakland 9, Arizona 8, 12 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Hill 3-3) at Detroit (Rodriguez 4-2), 1:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 4-0) at L.A. Dodgers (May 4-1), 3:10 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 1-2) at Oakland (Medina 0-2), 3:37 p.m.
Kansas City (Hernández 0-1) at San Diego (Darvish 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 2-1) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-1), 6:35 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-0) at Toronto (Bassitt 5-2), 7:07 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 3-0) at Boston (Bello 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Fleming 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 4-1) at Texas (Eovaldi 5-2), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Smyly 4-1) at Houston (France 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Battenfield 0-4) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 2-3), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Washington 10, N.Y. Mets 3
St. Louis 18, Milwaukee 1
Atlanta 12, Texas 0
Houston 6, Chicago Cubs 4
Colorado 9, Cincinnati 8
Arizona 5, Oakland 2
San Diego 4, Kansas City 0
San Francisco 6, Philadelphia 3
L.A. Dodgers 9, Minnesota 8, 12 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit 4, Pittsburgh 0
Miami 5, Washington 4
Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Mets 5
Texas 7, Atlanta 4
Houston 7, Chicago Cubs 3
Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 2
Cincinnati 3, Colorado 1
Kansas City 5, San Diego 4
San Francisco 4, Philadelphia 3
Minnesota 5, L.A. Dodgers 1
Oakland 9, Arizona 8, 12 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Hill 3-3) at Detroit (Rodriguez 4-2), 1:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-1) at Colorado (Gomber 3-4), 3:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Gray 4-0) at L.A. Dodgers (May 4-1), 3:10 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 1-2) at Oakland (Medina 0-2), 3:37 p.m.
Philadelphia (Walker 3-2) at San Francisco (Stripling 0-2), 3:45 p.m.
Kansas City (Hernández 0-1) at San Diego (Darvish 2-2), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Gore 3-2) at Miami (Cabrera 2-3), 6:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Fleming 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 4-2) at St. Louis (Liberatore 0-0), 7:45 p.m.
Atlanta (Strider 4-1) at Texas (Eovaldi 5-2), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Smyly 4-1) at Houston (France 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
