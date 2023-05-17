All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 32 11 .744 _ Baltimore 27 15 .643 4½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 32 11 .744 _ Baltimore 27 15 .643 4½ Toronto 24 18 .571 7½ New York 25 19 .568 7½ Boston 23 20 .535 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 24 19 .558 _ Detroit 19 21 .475 3½ Cleveland 19 22 .463 4 Chicago 15 28 .349 9 Kansas City 13 31 .295 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 26 16 .619 _ Houston 23 19 .548 3 Los Angeles 22 21 .512 4½ Seattle 21 21 .500 5 Oakland 10 34 .227 17

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 26 16 .619 _ Miami 21 21 .500 5 Philadelphia 20 22 .476 6 New York 20 23 .465 6½ Washington 18 24 .429 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 24 18 .571 _ Pittsburgh 22 20 .524 2 Chicago 19 23 .452 5 Cincinnati 19 23 .452 5 St. Louis 17 26 .395 7½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 27 16 .628 _ Arizona 24 19 .558 3 San Diego 20 23 .465 7 San Francisco 19 23 .452 7½ Colorado 18 25 .419 9

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

L.A. Angels 9, Baltimore 5

N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 4

Seattle 10, Boston 1

Atlanta 12, Texas 0

Houston 6, Chicago Cubs 4

Arizona 5, Oakland 2

San Diego 4, Kansas City 0

L.A. Dodgers 9, Minnesota 8, 12 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 4, Pittsburgh 0

Baltimore 7, L.A. Angels 3

Boston 9, Seattle 4

Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Mets 5

N.Y. Yankees 6, Toronto 3

Texas 7, Atlanta 4

Houston 7, Chicago Cubs 3

Chicago White Sox 8, Cleveland 3

Kansas City 5, San Diego 4

Minnesota 5, L.A. Dodgers 1

Oakland 9, Arizona 8, 12 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Hill 3-3) at Detroit (Rodriguez 4-2), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 4-0) at L.A. Dodgers (May 4-1), 3:10 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 1-2) at Oakland (Medina 0-2), 3:37 p.m.

Kansas City (Hernández 0-1) at San Diego (Darvish 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 2-1) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-1), 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-0) at Toronto (Bassitt 5-2), 7:07 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 3-0) at Boston (Bello 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Fleming 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 4-1) at Texas (Eovaldi 5-2), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 4-1) at Houston (France 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Battenfield 0-4) at Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 2-3), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Washington 10, N.Y. Mets 3

St. Louis 18, Milwaukee 1

Atlanta 12, Texas 0

Houston 6, Chicago Cubs 4

Colorado 9, Cincinnati 8

Arizona 5, Oakland 2

San Diego 4, Kansas City 0

San Francisco 6, Philadelphia 3

L.A. Dodgers 9, Minnesota 8, 12 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit 4, Pittsburgh 0

Miami 5, Washington 4

Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Mets 5

Texas 7, Atlanta 4

Houston 7, Chicago Cubs 3

Milwaukee 3, St. Louis 2

Cincinnati 3, Colorado 1

Kansas City 5, San Diego 4

San Francisco 4, Philadelphia 3

Minnesota 5, L.A. Dodgers 1

Oakland 9, Arizona 8, 12 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Hill 3-3) at Detroit (Rodriguez 4-2), 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-1) at Colorado (Gomber 3-4), 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Gray 4-0) at L.A. Dodgers (May 4-1), 3:10 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 1-2) at Oakland (Medina 0-2), 3:37 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 3-2) at San Francisco (Stripling 0-2), 3:45 p.m.

Kansas City (Hernández 0-1) at San Diego (Darvish 2-2), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Gore 3-2) at Miami (Cabrera 2-3), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Fleming 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 4-2), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 4-2) at St. Louis (Liberatore 0-0), 7:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 4-1) at Texas (Eovaldi 5-2), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 4-1) at Houston (France 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

