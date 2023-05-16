All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 31 11 .738 _ Baltimore 26 15 .634 4½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 31 11 .738 _ Baltimore 26 15 .634 4½ Toronto 24 17 .585 6½ New York 24 19 .558 7½ Boston 22 20 .524 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 23 19 .548 _ Cleveland 19 21 .475 3 Detroit 18 21 .462 3½ Chicago 14 28 .333 9 Kansas City 12 31 .279 11½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 25 16 .610 _ Houston 22 19 .537 3 Los Angeles 22 20 .524 3½ Seattle 21 20 .512 4 Oakland 9 34 .209 17

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 26 15 .634 _ Miami 20 21 .488 6 Philadelphia 20 21 .488 6 New York 20 22 .476 6½ Washington 18 23 .439 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 23 18 .561 _ Pittsburgh 22 19 .537 1 Chicago 19 22 .463 4 Cincinnati 18 23 .439 5 St. Louis 17 25 .405 6½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 27 15 .643 _ Arizona 24 18 .571 3 San Diego 20 22 .476 7 San Francisco 18 23 .439 8½ Colorado 18 24 .429 9

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 3

Pittsburgh 4, Baltimore 0

Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Yankees 7

Detroit 5, Seattle 3

Toronto 6, Atlanta 5

Houston 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Milwaukee 9, Kansas City 6

Minnesota 16, Chicago Cubs 3

Texas 11, Oakland 3

St. Louis 9, Boston 1

Monday’s Games

L.A. Angels 9, Baltimore 5

N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 4

Seattle 10, Boston 1

Atlanta 12, Texas 0

Houston 6, Chicago Cubs 4

Arizona 5, Oakland 2

San Diego 4, Kansas City 0

L.A. Dodgers 9, Minnesota 8, 12 innings

Tuesday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Silseth 0-0) at Baltimore (Kremer 4-1), 6:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Ortiz 0-1) at Detroit (Lorenzen 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-3) at Toronto (Gausman 2-3), 7:07 p.m.

Seattle (Castillo 2-1) at Boston (Pivetta 2-3), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Beeks 1-2) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Shuster 0-1) at Texas (Dunning 3-0), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 6-0) at Houston (Javier 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 3-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-5), 8:10 p.m.

Arizona (Henry 1-1) at Oakland (Muller 1-3), 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 2-4) at San Diego (Lugo 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 2-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Kansas City at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Washington 3, N.Y. Mets 2, 1st game

Pittsburgh 4, Baltimore 0

Miami 3, Cincinnati 1

Toronto 6, Atlanta 5

Milwaukee 9, Kansas City 6

Minnesota 16, Chicago Cubs 3

Colorado 4, Philadelphia 0

L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 0

Arizona 2, San Francisco 1

N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 2, 2nd game

St. Louis 9, Boston 1

Monday’s Games

Washington 10, N.Y. Mets 3

St. Louis 18, Milwaukee 1

Atlanta 12, Texas 0

Houston 6, Chicago Cubs 4

Colorado 9, Cincinnati 8

Arizona 5, Oakland 2

San Diego 4, Kansas City 0

San Francisco 6, Philadelphia 3

L.A. Dodgers 9, Minnesota 8, 12 innings

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh (Ortiz 0-1) at Detroit (Lorenzen 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Gray 3-5) at Miami (Luzardo 3-2), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Beeks 1-2) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Miley 3-2) at St. Louis (Montgomery 2-5), 7:45 p.m.

Atlanta (Shuster 0-1) at Texas (Dunning 3-0), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Steele 6-0) at Houston (Javier 3-1), 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Williamson 0-0) at Colorado (Anderson 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

Arizona (Henry 1-1) at Oakland (Muller 1-3), 9:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 2-4) at San Diego (Lugo 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-2) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-1), 9:45 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 2-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m.

Arizona at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Kansas City at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.