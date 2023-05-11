All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 29 9 .763 _ Baltimore 24 13 .649 4½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 29 9 .763 _ Baltimore 24 13 .649 4½ Boston 22 16 .579 7 Toronto 21 16 .568 7½ New York 21 17 .553 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 20 17 .541 _ Detroit 17 19 .472 2½ Cleveland 17 20 .459 3 Chicago 13 25 .342 7½ Kansas City 11 27 .289 9½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 22 14 .611 _ Los Angeles 20 18 .526 3 Houston 19 18 .514 3½ Seattle 18 19 .486 4½ Oakland 8 30 .211 15

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 25 12 .676 _ Miami 19 19 .500 6½ New York 18 19 .486 7 Philadelphia 18 19 .486 7 Washington 16 21 .432 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB Pittsburgh 21 17 .553 _ Milwaukee 20 17 .541 ½ Chicago 18 19 .486 2½ Cincinnati 15 21 .417 5 St. Louis 13 25 .342 8

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 23 15 .605 _ Arizona 20 17 .541 2½ San Diego 19 18 .514 3½ San Francisco 16 20 .444 6 Colorado 16 22 .421 7

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 5, Cleveland 0

N.Y. Yankees 11, Oakland 3

Texas 4, Seattle 3

Houston 5, L.A. Angels 4

Philadelphia 2, Toronto 1, 10 innings

Baltimore 2, Tampa Bay 1

Kansas City 9, Chicago White Sox 1

Boston 5, Atlanta 2

Minnesota 4, San Diego 3, 11 innings

Thursday’s Games

San Diego at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Seattle (Gonzales 2-0) at Detroit (Boyd 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-3) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Fleming 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-0), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 4-0) at Toronto (Bassitt 4-2), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0) at Cleveland (Allen 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 0-0) at Boston (Paxton 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 3-1) at Minnesota (Gray 4-0), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (France 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 1-3), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Pérez 4-1) at Oakland (Waldichuk 1-2), 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Seattle at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 7:15 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado 4, Pittsburgh 3

L.A. Dodgers 8, Milwaukee 1

Washington 11, San Francisco 6

Miami 5, Arizona 4

Philadelphia 2, Toronto 1, 10 innings

N.Y. Mets 2, Cincinnati 1

Boston 5, Atlanta 2

Chicago Cubs 10, St. Louis 4

Minnesota 4, San Diego 3, 11 innings

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

San Diego at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-1) at Miami (Pérez 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 3-2) at Washington (Gore 3-2), 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Oviedo 2-3) at Baltimore (Bradish 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Strider 4-0) at Toronto (Bassitt 4-2), 7:07 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 0-0) at Boston (Paxton 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 3-1) at Minnesota (Gray 4-0), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (TBD) at Milwaukee (Burnes 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 3-2) at Colorado (Gomber 3-4), 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Stripling 0-2) at Arizona (Nelson 1-2), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Snell 1-5) at L.A. Dodgers (May 4-1), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cincinnati at Miami, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 7:15 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

