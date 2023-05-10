All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 29 8 .784 _ Baltimore 23 13 .639 5½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 29 8 .784 _ Baltimore 23 13 .639 5½ Toronto 21 15 .583 7½ Boston 21 16 .568 8 New York 20 17 .541 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 19 17 .528 _ Cleveland 17 19 .472 2 Detroit 16 19 .457 2½ Chicago 13 24 .351 6½ Kansas City 10 27 .270 9½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 21 14 .600 _ Los Angeles 20 17 .541 2 Houston 18 18 .500 3½ Seattle 18 18 .500 3½ Oakland 8 29 .216 14

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 25 11 .694 _ Miami 18 19 .486 7½ New York 17 19 .472 8 Philadelphia 17 19 .472 8 Washington 15 21 .417 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB Pittsburgh 21 16 .568 _ Milwaukee 20 16 .556 ½ Chicago 17 19 .472 3½ Cincinnati 15 20 .429 5 St. Louis 13 24 .351 8

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 22 15 .595 _ Arizona 20 16 .556 1½ San Diego 19 17 .528 2½ San Francisco 16 19 .457 5 Colorado 15 22 .405 7

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 2, Detroit 0

Baltimore 4, Tampa Bay 2

Chicago White Sox 4, Kansas City 2

N.Y. Yankees 10, Oakland 5

Philadelphia 8, Toronto 4

Atlanta 9, Boston 3

San Diego 6, Minnesota 1

Houston 3, L.A. Angels 1

Seattle 5, Texas 0

Wednesday’s Games

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 12:35 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Diego (Darvish 2-2) at Minnesota (Ober 2-0), 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Clevinger 2-3) at Kansas City (Singer 2-4), 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 3-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-2), 7:05 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 4-2) at Oakland (Waldichuk 1-2), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Seattle at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Houston at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado 10, Pittsburgh 1

Cincinnati 7, N.Y. Mets 6

Philadelphia 8, Toronto 4

Atlanta 9, Boston 3

San Diego 6, Minnesota 1

L.A. Dodgers 6, Milwaukee 2

St. Louis 6, Chicago Cubs 4

San Francisco 4, Washington 1

Miami 6, Arizona 2

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Senga 4-1) at Cincinnati (TBD), 12:35 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 2-2) at Minnesota (Ober 2-0), 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cobb 2-1) at Arizona (Henry 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cincinnati at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

St. Louis at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

