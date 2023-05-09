All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 29 7 .806 _ Baltimore 22 13 .629 6½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 29 7 .806 _ Baltimore 22 13 .629 6½ Toronto 21 14 .600 7½ Boston 21 15 .583 8 New York 19 17 .528 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 19 16 .543 _ Detroit 16 18 .471 2½ Cleveland 16 19 .457 3 Chicago 12 24 .333 7½ Kansas City 10 26 .278 9½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 21 13 .618 _ Los Angeles 20 16 .556 2 Houston 17 18 .486 4½ Seattle 17 18 .486 4½ Oakland 8 28 .222 14

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 24 11 .686 _ New York 17 18 .486 7 Miami 17 19 .472 7½ Philadelphia 16 19 .457 8 Washington 15 20 .429 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB Pittsburgh 21 15 .583 _ Milwaukee 20 15 .571 ½ Chicago 17 18 .486 3½ Cincinnati 14 20 .412 6 St. Louis 12 24 .333 9

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 21 15 .583 _ Arizona 20 15 .571 ½ San Diego 18 17 .514 2½ San Francisco 15 19 .441 5 Colorado 14 22 .389 7

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Detroit 6, Cleveland 2

Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 0

N.Y. Yankees 7, Oakland 2

Kansas City 12, Chicago White Sox 5

Texas 2, Seattle 1

L.A. Angels 6, Houston 4

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Oakland (Muller 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Brito 2-3), 12:35 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 3-2) at Cleveland (Battenfield 0-3), 1:10 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 2-0) at Seattle (Castillo 2-0), 3:40 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 2-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-2), 4:05 p.m.

Houston (Javier 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Canning 2-0), 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Chirinos 1-0) at Baltimore (Kremer 3-1), 6:35 p.m.

Boston (Bello 1-1) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-4) at Kansas City (Keller 2-3), 7:40 p.m.

San Diego (Lugo 3-2) at Minnesota (López 2-2), 7:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

San Diego at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh 2, Colorado 0

Milwaukee 9, L.A. Dodgers 3

St. Louis 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Washington 5, San Francisco 1

Arizona 5, Miami 2

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado (Senzatela 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Hill 3-3), 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-2) at Milwaukee (Miley 3-1), 1:40 p.m.

Miami (Cabrera 2-3) at Arizona (Kelly 3-3), 3:40 p.m.

Washington (Gray 2-5) at San Francisco (Manaea 1-1), 3:45 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 2-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-2), 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Verlander 0-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Boston (Bello 1-1) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

San Diego (Lugo 3-2) at Minnesota (López 2-2), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Montgomery 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 5-0), 7:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

San Diego at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

