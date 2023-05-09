All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Tampa Bay
|29
|7
|.806
|_
|Baltimore
|22
|13
|.629
|6½
|Toronto
|21
|14
|.600
|7½
|Boston
|21
|15
|.583
|8
|New York
|19
|17
|.528
|10
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|19
|16
|.543
|_
|Detroit
|16
|18
|.471
|2½
|Cleveland
|16
|19
|.457
|3
|Chicago
|12
|24
|.333
|7½
|Kansas City
|10
|26
|.278
|9½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|21
|13
|.618
|_
|Los Angeles
|20
|16
|.556
|2
|Houston
|17
|18
|.486
|4½
|Seattle
|17
|18
|.486
|4½
|Oakland
|8
|28
|.222
|14
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|24
|11
|.686
|_
|New York
|17
|18
|.486
|7
|Miami
|17
|19
|.472
|7½
|Philadelphia
|16
|19
|.457
|8
|Washington
|15
|20
|.429
|9
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Pittsburgh
|21
|15
|.583
|_
|Milwaukee
|20
|15
|.571
|½
|Chicago
|17
|18
|.486
|3½
|Cincinnati
|14
|20
|.412
|6
|St. Louis
|12
|24
|.333
|9
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|21
|15
|.583
|_
|Arizona
|20
|15
|.571
|½
|San Diego
|18
|17
|.514
|2½
|San Francisco
|15
|19
|.441
|5
|Colorado
|14
|22
|.389
|7
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Detroit 6, Cleveland 2
Tampa Bay 3, Baltimore 0
N.Y. Yankees 7, Oakland 2
Kansas City 12, Chicago White Sox 5
Texas 2, Seattle 1
L.A. Angels 6, Houston 4
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
San Diego at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Oakland (Muller 1-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Brito 2-3), 12:35 p.m.
Detroit (Rodriguez 3-2) at Cleveland (Battenfield 0-3), 1:10 p.m.
Texas (Dunning 2-0) at Seattle (Castillo 2-0), 3:40 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 2-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-2), 4:05 p.m.
Houston (Javier 2-1) at L.A. Angels (Canning 2-0), 4:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Chirinos 1-0) at Baltimore (Kremer 3-1), 6:35 p.m.
Boston (Bello 1-1) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-4) at Kansas City (Keller 2-3), 7:40 p.m.
San Diego (Lugo 3-2) at Minnesota (López 2-2), 7:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
San Diego at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Monday’s Games
Pittsburgh 2, Colorado 0
Milwaukee 9, L.A. Dodgers 3
St. Louis 3, Chicago Cubs 1
Washington 5, San Francisco 1
Arizona 5, Miami 2
Tuesday’s Games
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
San Diego at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Washington at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado (Senzatela 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Hill 3-3), 12:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-2) at Milwaukee (Miley 3-1), 1:40 p.m.
Miami (Cabrera 2-3) at Arizona (Kelly 3-3), 3:40 p.m.
Washington (Gray 2-5) at San Francisco (Manaea 1-1), 3:45 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 2-3) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-2), 4:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Verlander 0-1) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-2), 6:40 p.m.
Boston (Bello 1-1) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.
San Diego (Lugo 3-2) at Minnesota (López 2-2), 7:40 p.m.
St. Louis (Montgomery 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 5-0), 7:40 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.
San Diego at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
