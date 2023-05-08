All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 28 7 .800 _ Baltimore 22 12 .647 5½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 28 7 .800 _ Baltimore 22 12 .647 5½ Toronto 21 14 .600 7 Boston 21 15 .583 7½ New York 18 17 .514 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 19 16 .543 _ Cleveland 16 18 .471 2½ Detroit 15 18 .455 3 Chicago 12 23 .343 7 Kansas City 9 26 .257 10

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 20 13 .606 _ Los Angeles 19 16 .543 2 Houston 17 17 .500 3½ Seattle 17 17 .500 3½ Oakland 8 27 .229 13

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 24 11 .686 _ Miami 17 18 .486 7 New York 17 18 .486 7 Philadelphia 16 19 .457 8 Washington 14 20 .412 9½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Pittsburgh 20 15 .571 _ Milwaukee 19 15 .559 ½ Chicago 17 17 .500 2½ Cincinnati 14 20 .412 5½ St. Louis 11 24 .314 9

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 21 14 .600 _ Arizona 19 15 .559 1½ San Diego 18 17 .514 3 San Francisco 15 18 .455 5 Colorado 14 21 .400 7

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 3, Baltimore 2, 12 innings

Cleveland 2, Minnesota 0

Philadelphia 6, Boston 1

Toronto 10, Pittsburgh 1

Kansas City 5, Oakland 1

Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Yankees 7, 10 innings

St. Louis 12, Detroit 6

Seattle 3, Houston 1

Chicago White Sox 17, Cincinnati 4

Texas 16, L.A. Angels 8

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit (Lorenzen 1-1) at Cleveland (Bieber 2-1), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Eflin 4-0) at Baltimore (Rodriguez 1-0), 6:35 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 1-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

Oakland (Rucinski 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Schmidt 0-3), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 2-2) at Atlanta (Morton 3-3), 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-2) at Kansas City (Lyles 0-5), 7:40 p.m.

San Diego (Wacha 2-1) at Minnesota (Varland 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 2-4) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-0), 9:38 p.m.

Texas (Heaney 2-2) at Seattle (Kirby 3-2), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 12:35 p.m.

Detroit at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Atlanta 3, Baltimore 2, 12 innings

Philadelphia 6, Boston 1

Toronto 10, Pittsburgh 1

Colorado 13, N.Y. Mets 6

St. Louis 12, Detroit 6

Miami 5, Chicago Cubs 4, 14 innings

Milwaukee 7, San Francisco 3

Chicago White Sox 17, Cincinnati 4

Washington 9, Arizona 8

L.A. Dodgers 5, San Diego 2, 10 innings

Monday’s Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado (Seabold 0-0) at Pittsburgh (TBD), 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 2-2) at Cincinnati (Weaver 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 1-2) at Philadelphia (Nola 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 2-2) at Atlanta (Morton 3-3), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 1-3) at Milwaukee (Lauer 3-3), 7:40 p.m.

San Diego (Wacha 2-1) at Minnesota (Varland 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 2-4) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 0-2), 7:40 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 2-2) at Arizona (Pfaadt 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 1-4) at San Francisco (Webb 2-5), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

San Diego at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

