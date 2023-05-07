All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 27 7 .794 _ Baltimore 22 11 .667 4½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 27 7 .794 _ Baltimore 22 11 .667 4½ Boston 21 14 .600 6½ Toronto 20 14 .588 7 New York 18 16 .529 9

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 19 15 .559 _ Detroit 15 17 .469 3 Cleveland 15 18 .455 3½ Chicago 11 23 .324 8 Kansas City 8 26 .235 11

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 19 13 .594 _ Los Angeles 19 15 .559 1 Houston 17 16 .515 2½ Seattle 16 17 .485 3½ Oakland 8 26 .235 12

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 23 11 .676 _ New York 17 17 .500 6 Miami 16 18 .471 7 Philadelphia 15 19 .441 8 Washington 13 20 .394 9½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Pittsburgh 20 14 .588 _ Milwaukee 18 15 .545 1½ Chicago 17 16 .515 2½ Cincinnati 14 19 .424 5½ St. Louis 10 24 .294 10

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 20 14 .588 _ Arizona 19 14 .576 ½ San Diego 18 16 .529 2 San Francisco 15 17 .469 4 Colorado 13 21 .382 7

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Detroit 6, St. Louis 5, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 3, Tampa Bay 2

Cleveland 4, Minnesota 3

Toronto 8, Pittsburgh 2

Cincinnati 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Boston 7, Philadelphia 4

Atlanta 5, Baltimore 4

Oakland 5, Kansas City 4

Texas 10, L.A. Angels 1

Seattle 7, Houston 5

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Atlanta, 11:35 a.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Detroit (Lorenzen 1-1) at Cleveland (Bibee 1-0), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 6-0) at Baltimore (Gibson 4-1), 6:35 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 3-2), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-1) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-4), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Brown 3-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 3-1), 9:38 p.m.

Texas (Gray 1-1) at Seattle (Gilbert 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 4, Miami 2

Detroit 6, St. Louis 5, 10 innings

Colorado 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Toronto 8, Pittsburgh 2

Cincinnati 5, Chicago White Sox 3

San Francisco 4, Milwaukee 1

Boston 7, Philadelphia 4

Atlanta 5, Baltimore 4

Arizona 8, Washington 7

L.A. Dodgers 2, San Diego 1

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Atlanta, 11:35 a.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 4:10 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Colorado (Freeland 3-3) at Pittsburgh (Keller 3-1), 6:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Syndergaard 1-3) at Milwaukee (Peralta 3-2), 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 1-1) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 2-2), 7:40 p.m.

Miami (Garrett 1-1) at Arizona (Gallen 4-1), 9:40 p.m.

Washington (Irvin 0-0) at San Francisco (DeSclafani 3-1), 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

