All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 25 6 .806 _ Baltimore 20 10 .667 4½ Toronto 18 13 .581 7 Boston 18 14 .563 7½ New York 17 15 .531 8½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 17 14 .548 _ Cleveland 14 17 .452 3 Detroit 12 17 .414 4 Chicago 10 21 .323 7 Kansas City 8 23 .258 9

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 18 12 .600 _ Los Angeles 17 14 .548 1½ Houston 16 15 .516 2½ Seattle 14 16 .467 4 Oakland 6 25 .194 12½

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 21 10 .677 _ Miami 16 15 .516 5 New York 16 15 .516 5 Philadelphia 15 17 .469 6½ Washington 12 18 .400 8½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Pittsburgh 20 11 .645 _ Milwaukee 18 12 .600 1½ Chicago 15 15 .500 4½ Cincinnati 13 18 .419 7 St. Louis 10 21 .323 10

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 19 13 .594 _ Arizona 17 14 .548 1½ San Diego 17 15 .531 2 San Francisco 13 17 .433 5 Colorado 11 20 .355 7½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 6, N.Y. Mets 5, 1st game

San Francisco 4, Houston 2

Arizona 12, Texas 7

Detroit 8, N.Y. Mets 1, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 8, Pittsburgh 1

Kansas City 6, Baltimore 0

N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 3, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 4

Boston 8, Toronto 3

L.A. Angels 6, St. Louis 4

Seattle 7, Oakland 2, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 3:37 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Toronto (Bassitt 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Hill 3-2), 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-4) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Brito 2-3) at Tampa Bay (Chirinos 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

Boston (Sale 2-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-1), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Ober 1-0) at Cleveland (Battenfield 0-2), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 2-1) at Atlanta (Fried 2-0), 7:20 p.m.

Oakland (Muller 0-2) at Kansas City (Keller 2-2), 8:10 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 1-2) at St. Louis (Montgomery 2-4), 8:15 p.m.

Texas (Dunning 2-0) at L.A. Angels (Anderson 1-0), 9:38 p.m.

Houston (Javier 2-1) at Seattle (Castillo 2-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:07 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 6, N.Y. Mets 5, 1st game

San Francisco 4, Houston 2

Arizona 12, Texas 7

San Diego 7, Cincinnati 1

L.A. Dodgers 10, Philadelphia 6

Detroit 8, N.Y. Mets 1, 2nd game

Tampa Bay 8, Pittsburgh 1

Atlanta 14, Miami 6

Washington 2, Chicago Cubs 1

L.A. Angels 6, St. Louis 4

Colorado 7, Milwaukee 1

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 4:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Miami (Cabrera 2-2) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 4-0), 2:20 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Hill 3-2), 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 0-4) at Cincinnati (Greene 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Boston (Sale 2-2) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-1), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Senga 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 2-1) at Atlanta (Fried 2-0), 7:20 p.m.

Detroit (Boyd 1-2) at St. Louis (Montgomery 2-4), 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 1-0), 9:40 p.m.

Washington (Gray 2-4) at Arizona (Kelly 2-3), 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 3-1) at San Francisco (Manaea 0-1), 10:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 4:10 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 7:15 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 8:40 p.m.

