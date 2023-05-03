All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 24 6 .800 _ Baltimore 20 9 .690 3½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 24 6 .800 _ Baltimore 20 9 .690 3½ Toronto 18 12 .600 6 Boston 17 14 .548 7½ New York 16 15 .516 8½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 17 13 .567 _ Cleveland 14 16 .467 3 Detroit 10 17 .370 5½ Chicago 9 21 .300 8 Kansas City 7 23 .233 10

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 18 11 .621 _ Houston 16 14 .533 2½ Los Angeles 16 14 .533 2½ Seattle 13 16 .448 5 Oakland 6 24 .200 12½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 20 10 .667 _ New York 16 13 .552 3½ Miami 16 14 .533 4 Philadelphia 15 16 .484 5½ Washington 11 18 .379 8½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Pittsburgh 20 10 .667 _ Milwaukee 18 11 .621 1½ Chicago 15 14 .517 4½ Cincinnati 13 17 .433 7 St. Louis 10 20 .333 10

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 18 13 .581 _ Arizona 16 14 .533 1½ San Diego 16 15 .516 2 San Francisco 12 17 .414 5 Colorado 10 20 .333 7½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 1

N.Y. Yankees 4, Cleveland 2

Boston 7, Toronto 6

Chicago White Sox 3, Minnesota 2, 10 innings

L.A. Angels 5, St. Louis 1

Baltimore 11, Kansas City 7

San Francisco 2, Houston 0

Texas 6, Arizona 4

Seattle 2, Oakland 1

N.Y. Mets at Detroit, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 1:40 p.m., 1st game

Arizona at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Verlander 0-0) at Detroit (Rodriguez 2-2), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Velasquez 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 3-0), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 1-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-3), 1:15 p.m.

Baltimore (Rodriguez 1-0) at Kansas City (Lyles 0-5), 2:10 p.m.

Minnesota (López 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-2), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Kirby 2-2) at Oakland (Rucinski 0-1), 3:37 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 2-2) at Boston (Bello 0-1), 6:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Oakland at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Texas at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta 6, Miami 0

Tampa Bay 4, Pittsburgh 1

Washington 4, Chicago Cubs 1

L.A. Angels 5, St. Louis 1

San Francisco 2, Houston 0

Colorado 3, Milwaukee 2

Texas 6, Arizona 4

Cincinnati 2, San Diego 1, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 13, Philadelphia 1

N.Y. Mets at Detroit, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 1:40 p.m., 1st game

Arizona at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (TBD) at Washington (Corbin 1-4), 1:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Verlander 0-0) at Detroit (Rodriguez 2-2), 1:10 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Velasquez 4-2) at Tampa Bay (Eflin 3-0), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 1-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-3), 1:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Miley 3-1) at Colorado (Seabold 0-0), 3:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 2-0) at Miami (Luzardo 2-1), 4:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Miami at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Toronto at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.