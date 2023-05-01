All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 23 6 .793 _ Baltimore 19 9 .679 3½…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 23 6 .793 _ Baltimore 19 9 .679 3½ Toronto 18 10 .643 4½ Boston 15 14 .517 8 New York 15 14 .517 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB Minnesota 17 12 .586 _ Cleveland 13 15 .464 3½ Detroit 10 17 .370 6 Chicago 8 21 .276 9 Kansas City 7 22 .241 10

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 17 11 .607 _ Houston 15 13 .536 2 Los Angeles 15 14 .517 2½ Seattle 12 16 .429 5 Oakland 6 23 .207 11½

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 18 9 .667 _ New York 15 12 .556 3 Miami 16 13 .552 3 Philadelphia 15 14 .517 4 Washington 10 17 .370 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB Pittsburgh 20 9 .690 _ Milwaukee 18 10 .643 1½ Chicago 14 13 .519 5 Cincinnati 12 16 .429 7½ St. Louis 10 19 .345 10

West Division

W L Pct GB Arizona 16 13 .552 _ Los Angeles 16 13 .552 _ San Diego 15 14 .517 1 San Francisco 11 16 .407 4 Colorado 9 20 .310 7

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Boston 7, Cleveland 1

Baltimore 5, Detroit 3

L.A. Angels 3, Milwaukee 0

Seattle 10, Toronto 8, 10 innings

Minnesota 8, Kansas City 4

Texas 15, N.Y. Yankees 2

Chicago White Sox 12, Tampa Bay 9

Oakland 5, Cincinnati 4

Houston 4, Philadelphia 3

Monday’s Games

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 2-1) at Detroit (Lorenzen 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cole 5-0), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Ryan 5-0) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-3), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 4-0) at Boston (Houck 3-1), 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 1-1) at Kansas City (Yarbrough 0-3), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-1) at St. Louis (Matz 0-3), 7:45 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 4-1) at Texas (Gray 1-1), 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 2-1) at Houston (Brown 3-0), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gilbert 1-1) at Oakland (Miller 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Miami 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Washington 7, Pittsburgh 2

L.A. Angels 3, Milwaukee 0

Colorado 12, Arizona 4

Oakland 5, Cincinnati 4

L.A. Dodgers 6, St. Louis 3

San Diego 6, San Francisco 4

Houston 4, Philadelphia 3

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, ppd.

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m., 1st game

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta (Elder 2-0) at Miami (Alcantara 1-2), 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Scherzer 2-1) at Detroit (Lorenzen 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Contreras 3-1) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Wesneski 2-1) at Washington (Williams 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 2-1) at St. Louis (Matz 0-3), 7:45 p.m.

Arizona (Gallen 4-1) at Texas (Gray 1-1), 8:05 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 2-1) at Houston (Brown 3-0), 8:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 3-2) at Colorado (Feltner 2-2), 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Ashcraft 2-0) at San Diego (Wacha 2-1), 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia (Strahm 2-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 3-3), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

San Francisco at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

