Ayton out with injury as Suns face potential elimination in Game 6 vs Nuggets

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns will be without starters Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul as they try to avoid…

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns will be without starters Deandre Ayton and Chris Paul as they try to avoid postseason elimination in Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Denver Nuggets on Thursday night.

Ayton will miss the game with a rib contusion he suffered in Game 5, Suns coach Monty Williams confirmed. Paul has been out since Game 2 because of a strained left groin.

It’s been a disappointing postseason so far for Ayton, who is averaging just 13.4 points and 9.7 rebounds. Jock Landale and Bismack Biyombo are the team’s other main options at center.

Denver guard Jamal Murray is expected to play after being listed as questionable with a non-COVID illness.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.