AUTO RACING: NASCAR heads to Kansas; Formula One in Miami

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES AdventHealth 400 Site: Kansas City, Kansas. Schedule: Saturday, practice, 5:05 p.m., and qualifying, 5:50…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

AdventHealth 400

Site: Kansas City, Kansas.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 5:05 p.m., and qualifying, 5:50 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Kansas Speedway.

Race distance: 267 laps, 400 miles.

Last year: Chase Elliott won after starting fourth.

Last race: 2017 series champion Martin Truex Jr. of Joe Gibbs Racing ended a 54-race winless drought and won at Dover for the third time in his career.

Fast facts: Truex became the third different Toyota driver to win. Chevrolet has won seven times and Ford once. … Truex climbed to fourth in points, 40 behind new leader Ross Chastain. Christopher Bell is three back and Kevin Harvick is 38 behind. … Bell still leads with eight top-10 finishes, two more than Ryan Blaney (fifth in points) and 100 more than Alex Bowman (15th). … Bell leads in top-fives with five through 11 races. … There are three two-time winners, and the highest in the points is Kyle Busch in eighth. He and fellow two-time winner William Byron have only been running at the finish in nine of 11 races.

Next race: May 14, Darlington, South Carolina.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Last race: Ryan Truex dominated at Dover, winning the first two stages, leading 124 of the 200 laps and claiming his first series victory by nearly 5 seconds.

Next race: May 13, Darlington, South Carolina.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Heart of America 200

Site: Kansas City, Kansas.

Schedule: Saturday, practice, 12:05 p.m., qualifying, 12:35 p.m., and race, 8 p.m. (FS1).

Track: Kansas Speedway.

Race distance: 134 laps, 201 miles.

Last year: Eventual champion Zane Smith won after starting fourth.

Last race: Corey Heim won at Martinsville on April 14.

Fast facts: Three-time winner Austin Hill remans the points leader by four over John Hunter Nemechek and 38 over Chandler Smith. … Hill has won a series-high three races.

Next race: May 27, Concord, North Carolina.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix

Site: Miami Gardens, Florida.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.; Saturday, practice, 12:30 p.m. and qualifying, 4 p.m.; Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN).

Track: Miami International Autodrome at Hard Rock Stadium.

Race distance: 57 laps, 191.584 miles.

Last year: Max Verstappen won after starting third.

Last race: Sergio Perez kept the Red Bull team 4-for-4 in race wins this season.

Fast facts: Verstappen leads teammate Perez by just eight points in the standings. Both have won twice through four races. … Fernando Alonso is third, followed by seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.

Next race: May 21, Imola, Italy.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Last race: Scott McLaughlin surged past Romain Grosjean, took advantage of it and was scarcely challenged the rest of the way to his fourth IndyCar win in Alabama.

Next race: May 13, Indianapolis.

Online: https://www.indycar.com

NHRA

Last events: Antron Brown won in Top Fuel and Matt Hagan won in Funny Car in Las Vegas.

Next events: May 21, Ellwood, Illinois.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next Events: May 5-6, Rossburg, Ohio.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

