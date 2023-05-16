AUTO RACING: All-star out for NASCAR while IndyCar preps for 107th Indy 500

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES NASCAR All-Star Open Site: North Wilkesboro, North Carolina. Schedule: Friday, practice, 4 p.m., and…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

NASCAR All-Star Open

Site: North Wilkesboro, North Carolina.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 4 p.m., and qualifying (All-Star Pit Crew Challenge), 5:45 p.m.; Saturday, Heat No. 1, 7:35 p.m., and Heat 2, 8:15 p.m.; Sunday, All-Star Open, 5:30 p.m. (FS1), and All-Star Race, 8 p.m. (FS1).

Track: North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Race distance: 100 laps, 62.5 miles.

Last year: Ryan Blaney won at Texas.

Last race: William Byron avoided a crash six laps from the finish and won in overtime at Darlington.

Fast facts: This is a non-points exhibition at the midpoint of the regular season. … The races will be the first for NASCAR at North Wilkesboro since 1996. … Byron became the first three-time winner this season but stands just fifth in points, 42 behind non-winning points leader Ross Chastain. … Christopher Bell is second, 27 points back, followed by Kevin Harvick (-29) and Denny Hamlin (-36). … Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch, the only other multiple race winners with two each, are 10th and 11th in points, respectively.

Next race: May 28, Concord, North Carolina.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Last race: Ryan Truex dominated at Dover, winning the first two stages, leading 124 of the 200 laps and claiming his first series victory by nearly five seconds.

Next race: May 27, Concord, North Carolina.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Tyson 250

Site: North Wilkesboro, North Carolina.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 3:05 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying, 10:30 a.m., and race, 1:30 p.m. (FOX).

Track: North Wilkesboro Speedway.

Race distance: 250 laps, 156.2 miles.

Last year: Did not race.

Last race: Christian Eckes led 82 of 158 laps and won under caution in double overtime at Darlington.

Fast facts: The victory was the second for Eckes this season and the third of his career. It ended a five-race slump during which he’d finished no better than 15th. … Stewart Friesen was second, followed by Tanner Gray, Byron and Carson Hocevar. … Corey Heim led four times for 66 laps but finished just eighth. … Defending series champion Zane Smith, the only other two-time winner, leads the point standings with Ty Majeski nine points behind and Heim 15 in arrears.

Next race: May 26, Concord, North Carolina.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Site: Imola, Italy.

Schedule: Friday, practice, 7:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 6:30 a.m., and qualifying, 10 a.m.; Sunday, race, 9 a.m. (ESPN).

Track: Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari.

Race distance: 63 laps, 192 miles.

Last year: Max Verstapen won from the pole position.

Last race: Max Verstappen kept Red Bull unbeaten through five races, racing from ninth at the start in Miami and passing teammate Sergio Perez with nine laps remaining. It was the fourth 1-2 finish for the Red Bull drivers this season.

Fast facts: Verstappen, the two-time defending series champion, has three wins and has finished on the podium in all five races and 22 of the last 27. Perez, a two-time winner, and third-place Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin have four podiums each and seven-time series champion Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have the others. … Verstappen leads Perez by 14 points in the standings.

Next race: May 28, Monte Carlo.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Last race: Alex Palou inherited the lead on Lap 65, then drove away from the pack to win the Indianapolis Grand Prix by 16.8006 seconds over Pato O’Ward.

Next race: May 28, Indianapolis, Indiana.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Antron Brown won in Top Fuel and Matt Hagan won in Funny Car in Las Vegas.

Next event: May 21, Ellwood, Illinois.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next events: May 19, Attica, Ohio, and May 20, Hartford, Ohio.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

